Celebrating Strong Women and Raising Breast Cancer Awareness

As Women’s Month was drawing to a close and with Breast Cancer Awareness Month approaching, the ladies from mining contracting and engineering firm Redpath Mining’s Northam Zondereinde operation, gathered on Friday 23 August at Pondok Day Spa in Thabazimbi for a morning of celebration and awareness.

Cancer Association of South Africa (CANSA) representative, Thelma du Preez, who was the guest of honour for the morning, spoke to the ladies about the importance of breast cancer prevention, how to recognise the warning signs and treatment options. In addition, Thelma provided information on the first signs of menopause and the link between older age and the risk of developing breast cancer.

The ladies expressed their thanks to Redpath General Manager, Andre Nel, for kicking off the morning’s proceedings with a warm welcome and to Thelma du Preez for taking time out to educate the ladies on the importance of breast cancer awareness.

Pictured left to right: Thelma du Preez, Tumi Setshedi, Mariaan Scheepers, Khahleho Moabi, Andre Nel,

Thandeka Mathebula, Joyce Motlhabane, Ntombizodwa Khumalo

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which is an annual campaign to increase awareness of the disease. As a business that believes in Safety – First, Last and Always across all spheres of our employees’ lives, we encourage annual medical check-ups and cancer screening for early detection. For more information, visit the CANSA website: www.cansa.org.za