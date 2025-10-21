CityBallet: Uitreiking trek honderde jongmense

Scroll down for English

Kaapstad se Gemeenskapsdienste en Gesondheid Direktoraat in vennootskap met Cape Town City Ballet het die afgelope skoolvakansie verskeie plaaslike gemeenskappe in Kaapstad verskeie uitreikings van stapel gestuur waardeur die jongmense van die Stad betrek is.

Vier tweedag-uitreikings is onderskeidelik by Claremont Burgersentrem, Mowbray Stadsaal, Edgemead Gemeenskapsaal en die Hillcrest Gemeenskapsaal gehou waar meer as 200 jongmense nader kon kennis maak met die ballet-kunsvorm.

Tagtig deelnemers is uitgenooi na elke uitreiking en die gemeenskappe wat bereik is het ingesluit Gugulethu, Bonteheuwel, Mitchells Plain, Delft, Philippi, Athlone, Belhar, Elsiesrivier en Eersterivier.

Die program het gestruktueerde werkswinkels ingesluit asook aktiewe deelname aan danstegnieke die finale dag.

Volgens die Burgemeesterskomiteelid vir Gemeenskapsdienste en Gesondheid, Raadslid Francine Higham is dit ongelooflik wat deur vennootskappe bereik kan word.

Die positiewe impak op die gemeenskappe en veral die jeug was duidelik sigbaar in die toenemende belangstelling by uitreikings deur Kaapstad Opera, Philharmonies en die Kaapstad Ballet.

Hierdie uitreik was reeds die tweede wat deur Kaapstad Ballet aangebied is.

Die werkswinkels laat die deelnemers toe om op ’n betekenisvolle wyse ballet persoonlik te ervaar afhangend van hul eie persoonlike vaardigheidsvlak.

Deurdat die verskeie vaardigheidsvlakke in aanmerking geneem word is die werkswinkel toeganklik vir almal en word ’n breë spektrum van gemeenskapsbetrokkenheid gehandhaaf.

“Ons glo in die krag van dans om opheffing, eenheid en transformasie te bewerkstellig. Hierdie werkswinkels is meer as net ’n geleentheid om die liefde van ballet te deel – hier was die geleentheid om bindende kontak met gemeenskappe in Kaapstad te maak en so-ook ontluikende talent aan te moedig. Hierdeur word die ryke diversiteit van Kaapstad gehuldig”, het Tasneem Allie, Operasionele Bestuurder van Cape Town City Ballet gesê.

Sy het afgesluit deur daarop te wys dat deur hierdie betrokkenheid is hulle onderneming om ballet toeganklik en relevant te maak stand gehou asook om verder in hierdie lieflike kunsvorm te belê.

Uitgereik deur die Mediakantoor Kaapstad.

Ballet outreach attracts hundreds of young people

The initiative is a partnership between the City’s Community Services and Health Directorate and the Cape Town City Ballet. Over the recent school holidays, four two-day activations were hosted in various communities, attracting more than 200 young people.

The outreach initiative, funded through the Community, Arts & Culture Development Department’s Grants-In-Aid programme, aims to make ballet more accessible to the public through inclusive dance experiences.

During the recent school holidays, four two-day workshops were held at four venues: Claremont Civic Centre, Mowbray Town Hall, Edgemead Community Hall, and the Hillcrest Community Hall.

Eighty participants were invited to each workshop, from communities including Gugulethu, Bonteheuwel, Mitchells Plain, Delft, Philippi, Athlone, Belhar, Elsies River, and Eerste River.

The programme included structured workshops, and a participant showcase on the final day.

‘It’s incredible what’s possible through partnership. In recent years, we’ve seen an increase in community outreaches by the Cape Town Opera, Philharmonic and the Cape Town City Ballet. The City is incredibly proud to be part of this, particularly because of the positive impact it has on communities and our youth. Based on the feedback we’ve seen from participants, they were thrilled about the exposure to this art form, and the opportunity to learn new skills and make new friends,’ said Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health, Councillor Francine Higham.

This was the second outreach initiative hosted by Cape Town City Ballet.

The workshops allowed participants to connect with the art form in a meaningful way, beyond theory, through lived experience. Designed to cater for all skill levels, the sessions were made accessible to everyone, ensuring broad community participation.

‘We believe in the power of dance to uplift, unite, and transform. These workshops were more than just an opportunity to share our love for ballet, they were a chance to connect meaningfully with communities across Cape Town, to nurture emerging talent and to celebrate the rich diversity of our city. Through engagements like these, we are honouring our commitment to making ballet accessible and relevant, and to investing in the future of this beautiful artform,’ said Cape Town City Ballet Operations Manager, Tasneem Allie.

Issued by: Media Office, City of Cape Town