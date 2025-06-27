Sir Lowry’s Pasrivier opgradering bereik halfpadmerk

Scroll down for English

Die multimiljoenrand opgradering van die Sir Lowry’s Pas-Rivier, tans aan die gang in Gordonsbaai en Strand, verloop volgons plan met die beplande voltooiing gedurende Maart 2027.

Werk aan die opgradering het in Februarie 2023 begin en is nou binne bereik van die 50 persent mylpaal. Die ontwerp het die volgende ten doel:

Beperk die omvang van vloedrisiko in Gordonsbaai en omgewing;

Verhoog die rivier se afvoervermoë deur die rivier kanaal te modifiseer asook die installering van hidroliese beheerstrukture;

Verhoog die Stad se vermoë om klimaatverandering te weerstaan in pogings om hierby aan te pas;

Maak verdere stroomaf ontwikkelings soos die Vlakteplaas stormwater- en omgewings-opgradering, wat deur die Stad se Humanitêre vestigings Direktoraat geëmplimenteer word, moontlik.

Tot op datum is daar reeds sowat R214 miljoen rand op die projek spandeer.

Volgens die Stad se Burgemeesterskomiteelid vir Water en Sanitasie, Raadslid Zahid Badroodien spreek die vordering met die projek boekdele oor die Stad se verbintenis om kwaliteit infrastruktuur te skep.

Hierdie opgradering is ʼn kritieke komponent om gemeenskappe teen vloede te beskerm en ontsluit ook grond wat vir verdere behuisingsbehoftes aangewend kan word. Hierdeur word die Stad gehelp om om in die vraag na goed gesentreerde en gediensde geleenthede te voorsien.

Buiten die stabilisering van die rivierbanke word die rivier se kapasiteit en vloeirigting vanaf die N2 en die oseaan ook aangepas.

Dit sluit in die daarstelling van vier valsluise om die watervloei en vlakke te beheer.

Verder maak dit voorsiening vir nuwe brûe, erosiebeheermaatreëls, voet- en fietspaaie asook landskapbeplanning en die afbreek van onnodige strukture.

Lugfoto van hoe die Sir Lowry’s Pas-Rivier opgradering tans daar uitsien. / Aerial view of the Sir Lowry’s Pass River upgrade taken in June 2025. Werk aan die opgradering gaan die rivier met die hoofdoel om vloedbeskerming te verbeter en verdery ontwikkeling moontlik te maak. / Progress continues on the Sir Lowry’s Pass River upgrade, a key project to enhance flood protection and enable future development. Lede van die Stad se Water en Sanitasie PortefuePortefeulje Komitee tydens hul onlangse besoek aan die opgraderings werke. Hulle is van links: Wim Els, Annes Van Geems, Raadslid Gregory Peck, Raadslid Colleen Mes, Raadslid Carl Punt, Burgemeesters Komiteelid vir Water en Sanitasie, Raadslid Zahid Badroodien, Anton Crouse en Wayne Davids. / Sir Lowry’s Pass River upgrade progressing on schedule. From left: Wim Els, Annes Van Geems, Councillor Gregory Peck, Councillor Colleen Mes, Councillor Carl Punt, Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Sanitation Councillor Zahid Badroodien, Anton Crouse and Wayne Davids.

Kaart 1 / Map 1 Kaart 2 / Map 2

Kaart 1 – Voor die opgradering / Map 1 – Prior to the proposed upgrade

Hoë vloedrisiko veral in die 1:5 jaar en opwaarts vloede.



High flood-risk to surrounding communities, particularly from the 1:5 year event upward.

Flood lines for 1:2, 1:5, 1:10, 1:20, 1:50 and 1:100-year events overlap critical infrastructure.

Historical flooding events have damaged homes and disrupted livelihoods.

Kaart 2 – Na die opgradering / Map 2 – After the upgrade

Vloedlyne krimp aansienlik, selfs die 1:100 jaar vloedlyn sal vloede beheer.



Flood lines will recede significantly due to enhanced channel capacity and flow regulation.

The 1:100-year flood line will be contained within engineered berms and upgraded channels.

Overall flood risk will be reduced across all return periods.

CITY OF CAPE TOWN – MEDIA RELEASE

Sir Lowry’s Pass River upgrade hits halfway mark

The multi-million rand upgrade of the Sir Lowry’s Pass River, which is currently under way in Gordon’s Bay and Strand, is making steady progress and remains on track for completion in March 2027. On 9 June 2025, Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Sanitation, Councillor Zahid Badroodien, and members of the City’s Water and Sanitation Portfolio Committee conducted a site visit to assess progress.

This major capital upgrade, which began in February 2023, is now approaching the 50% completion milestone. It is designed to:

Mitigate flood risk in Gordon’s Bay and surrounding areas;

Increase the river’s conveyance capacity through the reshaping of the river channel and installation of hydraulic control structures;

Enhance the City’s climate change resilience and adaptation efforts;

Enable future downstream developments such as the Vlakteplaas Stormwater and Environmental Upgrade, to be implemented by the City’s Human Settlements Directorate.

To date, approximately R214 million (including CPA) has been invested in the project.

‘Reaching the halfway mark on schedule for such a complex, multi-year project speaks volumes about the City’s commitment to delivering quality infrastructure. I commend the teams for the excellent progress made thus far.

‘This upgrade is a crucial enabler for future development. It not only safeguards our communities from flooding but also unlocks land for future housing projects, helping us meet the demand for well-located, serviced opportunities,’ said Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Sanitation, Councillor Zahid Badroodien.

Key project components

Construction of berms: Stabilising riverbanks and directing water flow. Terrain flattening: Levelling the landscape to improve river alignment and capacity. River realignment: Reconfiguring the river’s flow path between the N2 highway and the ocean, including the construction of four drop weirs to manage water flow and levels. Riprap installation: Strategic placement of rock armouring to prevent erosion along the riverbanks and around hydraulic structures. Infrastructure enhancements: Includes building new bridges, erosion control measures, non-motorised transport (NMT) pathways for pedestrians and cyclists, relocating services, landscaping and demolishing obstructive structures.

End



Issued by: Media Office, City of Cape Town