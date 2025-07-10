Muizenbergstrand – Bestaande Seemuur by Surfer’s Corner opgegradeer

Scroll down to read the English editorial

Die verouderde seemuur by Surfer’s Corner word as deel van die opgradering van die Muizenbergstrand met ʼn nuwe muur vervang.

Die sandstene wat vir die konstruksie van die ou muur gebruik is word veilig bewaar tot wanneer dit op ʼn latere stadium as deel van die opgradering in die ontwerp gebruik sal word aangesien dit ʼn onmisbare deel van Surfer’s Corner se erfenis uitmaak.

Ongeag die reënweer vorder die opgraderingsprojek goed. Volgens terugvoering sal die oostelike parkering aan die strandkant voor die Muizenberg Burgersentrum op 1 Augustus 2025 weer vir die publiek oopgestel word.

Dit is veral die branderplank entoesiaste wat baat hierby sal vind.

Old seawall at Surfer’s Corner being removed, sandstone rocks preserved for re-use

The refurbishment of the Muizenberg beachfront entails major upgrades to public amenities and replacing the aged seawalls.

“The project is moving along well, despite the rainy weather.



“I visited the beachfront a few days ago, and the project team confirmed that all is on track to open the eastern parking area on the beach side, in front of the Muizenberg Civic Centre, to the public by 1 August 2025.



“I know our surfing community will be very excited to hear this.

“Next, is the removal of sections of the existing seawall at Surfer’s Corner. These original sandstone rocks that make up the wall will be stored and later assessed for incorporation into the new design as they are key to the corner’s heritage.



“The next community meeting is on 20 August 2025, at 17:30, at the Zandvlei Lookout. I encourage local residents and business owners to attend to get the latest updates about the project timelines and progress,” said Alderman Eddie Andrews.

Issued by: Media Office, City of Cape Town