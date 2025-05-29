Elsiesrivier kry nuwe rioolpype

Kaapstad se Water en Sanitasie Direktoraat is tans besig met die finale stadiums om die 2km rioolpype al langs Eppinglaan in Elsiesrivier op te gradeer.

Hierdie projek is deel van die proaktiewe pyp-vervangings program wat deel vorm van die sowat 100km rioolpype wat regoor die Kaapstad Munisipaliteit vervang of gerehabiliteer word.

Die bedrag van R523 miljoen is vir die 2024/25 finansiële jaar vir infrastruktuur-onderhoud en pyplyn-vervangings begroot. Dit vorm dan ook deel van die breër strategie om riool verspilling te beperk en sanitêre dienste vir die inwoners van Kaapstad te verbeter.

Die rehabilitasiewerk by Elsiesrivier het gedurende Januarie begin en sal na verwagting teen die einde van Junie afgehandel wees.

Kaapstad Munisipale raadslid en komiteelid van die Stad se Water- en Sanitasiekomitee, raadslid Zahid Badroodien, en Wyks Raadslid vir Wyk 26, Franchesca Walker, het die afgelope week die werke gaan besigtig om die vordering daarvan te besigtig.

Raadslid Zahid Badroodien het daarop gewys dat Kaapstad sy deel doen om rioolpype op te gradeer, maar blokkasies en riool-verspilling sal steeds deel van die probleem wees solank vreemde voorwerpe soos doeke, lappe en selfs natlappies (wet wipes) in toilette afgespoel word.

Inwoners kan help om verstopping en oorvloei van riole te verminder deur die volgende bydrae te lewer:

Moenie enigiets anders as pie, poef en toiletpapier in toilette afspoel nie. Alle ander goedere, natlappies insluitend, sal die pype blokkeer.

Gebruik die Stad se soliede afvaldienste om van die ander afval ontslae te raak, nie dreins of toilette nie.

Meld rioolblokkasies aan by die Stad se amptelike kanale sodat die blokkasies so gou doenlik verwyder kan word.

Meld vandalisme van rioolstelsels en vermiste mangatdeksels aan.

Gebruik die Stad se aflaai fasiliteite om van herwinbare afval ontslae te raak. Meer inligting by https://bit.ly/3mhagVh

Die riool projek wat tans deel uitmaak van die Elsiesrivier riool-rehabilitasieprogram. The sewer rehabilitation project currently under way in Elsies River. Mayoral Committee member for Water and Sanitation, Councillor Zahid Badroodien, and Ward Councillor for Ward 26, Franchesca Walker, inspecting the CIPP process in Epping Avenue with the City’s Reticulation team. Die Stad se projekspan en Munisipale personeel saam met die aangewese kontrakteur. The City’s project team, City staff and the appointed contractor. Munisiplae werkers besig om verstopte rioolpype skoon te maak. Sedert Julie 2023 en Maart 2025 is daar op 1072 gevalle van riool-blokkasies gereageer en sluit verskeie voorstede aangrensend aan die kuslyn in waar veral doeke en natlappies (Wet Wipes) die groot sondebokke was. Municipal workers busy with the online clearing of blockages in the City’s sewer systems. Die oopmaak van verstopte riole is deel van die instandhouding van die riooldienste.

Elsies gets a 2km sewer pipe makeover

The City’s Water and Sanitation Directorate is in its final stages of rehabilitating 2km of sewer pipes along Epping Avenue in Elsies River. This is part of the proactive pipe replacement programme, which will see up to 100km of sewer pipes replaced or rehabilitated across the city.

As part of the Mayoral Priority Programme (MPP), the City has committed R523 million towards infrastructure maintenance and pipeline replacements for the 2024/25 financial year.

This investment forms part of a broader strategy to reduce sewer spills and enhance sanitation services for Cape Town residents. The City’s goal is to rehabilitate or replace approximately 1% of its total sewer network annually.

The rehabilitation project in Elsies River commenced on 8 January 2025 and is expected to be completed by the end of June 2025. The work includes the rehabilitation of up to 2km of vitrified clay sewer pipes.

This upgrade was prioritised following repeated sewer overflows and pipe collapses in the area, caused by ageing infrastructure (particularly 45-year-old fibre cement pipes) and the misuse of the sewer system.

Residents have also been disposing of inappropriate items such as rags, newspapers, plastics and building rubble into toilets and drains, leading to frequent blockages and infrastructure damage.

To limit disruptions and speed up the process, the City is using a trenchless rehabilitation method known as cured-in-place pipe (CIPP) lining.

This involves inserting a resin-coated textile tube into the existing pipe, which then hardens to form a seamless, joint-less lining. CIPP is one of the most commonly used trenchless methods for sewer rehabilitation worldwide.

Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Sanitation, Councillor Zahid Badroodien and Ward Councillor for Ward 26, Franchesca Walker, joined the project team on site to see the progress of the work.

Significant progress has been made on the project despite some challenges, including a spike in smash-and-grab incidents in Epping Avenue, as a result of traffic disruptions arising from the project. The City held a community meeting to address the matter and social services is becoming more involved in engaging the parents of younger perpetrators.

‘A significant section of Elsies River’s sewer pipes are going to be relined as part of this complex sewer rehabilitation project, which is scheduled to be concluded in the next few weeks. The City is doing its part in upgrading the sewer pipes, however blockages and overflows will persist as long as foreign objects such as nappies, rags and other foreign objects are flushed down the toilet. These items should not be flushed or put into our drains.

‘Let’s bin household and industrial waste and not block our sewer lines. By working together, we can sustain the improvements made to increase the longevity of sewer infrastructure,’ said Councillor Zahid Badroodien.

Residents can help reduce sewer overflows:

Don’t flush anything other than pee, poo and toilet paper. Anything else including flushable wet wipes, will block the pipes. For more tips, see www.capetown.gov.za/blocked-sewers.

Use the City’s solid waste services provided to get rid of your waste, not drains and toilets.

Report sewer blockages and overflows using one of the City’s official channels so they can be cleared in a reasonable timeframe.

Report vandalism of the sewer system and stolen or missing sewer manhole covers.

Use the City’s drop-off facilities to get rid of recyclables. See https://bit.ly/3mhagVh