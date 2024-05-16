Health screenings are available at Medhof Pharmacy Clinic, and we’re offering fantastic prizes!

Setting yourself at ease with your health make you a WINNER and offers you a chance to win big in our RAFFLE

The Health Screening Tests are covered by most medical aids, and it won’t affect your day-to-day benefits. Your medicals aid provides you this service as an extra. These tests are safe and is a free gift to you.

No Medical Aid: Screening as well as an entry in the competition is available for R280 cash.

The tests consist of: Blood pressure monitoring, Blood glucose tests, Cholesterol, and Body mass index. (Scroll down for more info on these conditions and how it affects your health – The Essential Health Monitoring Tests for a Healthier You).

These tests should be done at regular intervals as all of the conditions mentioned give little or no early warning signs of their presence or developing status.

It’s quick an easy, no appointments needed.

Once you completed your test you automatically go into the lucky draw competitions.

Stand a chance to win one of 5 gift hampers:

Pamper Hamper: Fish Spa pedicure treatment at Beauty by Elien

3-Course meal and champagne for 2 at Maroela Guest House

Pamper Hamper: 2 Night Midweek stay for two at Indaka Lodge

Special Gift from Midas

Special Gift from Midas R400 Biltong Hamper from Roots MenSpire Hamper: R1,000 Spar Voucher

2x Specials gifts from Midas MenSpire Hamper: Northam Toyota Gift pack

Winners will be announced on Saturday 6 July at our annual fund raising day for local charity organisation from 10am to 3pm at Medhof Pharmacy

Please join us on Saturday 6 July for our Fun Fundraising day

Soup of the day @ R20 – Fun Photo booth @ R20 (includes 1 printed jumbo photo) – Garage sale –

Free preloved clothes – Announcement of Hamper winners

The Essential Health Monitoring Tests for a Healthier You

BLOOD PRESSURE MONITORING

High blood pressure, known as Hypertension, can lead to increased risk of a heart attack, stroke, and other serious health problems if left untreated.

High blood pressure occurs when the force of blood against the walls of arteries is consistently too high. This condition places additional strain on the heart, which must work harder to pump blood.

Lifestyle habits like smoking, lack of exercising, and an unhealthy diet can lead to high blood pressure. Hypertension is also called the silent killer as there are not necessarily early warning signals to warn against this condition.

Therefor it is crucial to have regular blood pressure checks, starting from the age of 18 and at least twice a year.

Use this opportunity where you can not only be a winner, but the lifesaver of your own life.

BLOOD GLUCOSE TESTS

Testing your blood glucose levels is a crucial aspect of managing diabetes and provides immediate feedback of higher-than-normal sugar levels in the blood.

Your body uses blood to deliver sugar (glucose) as a source of energy for cells in your muscles and tissues.

Diabetes affects how the body metabolizes the sugar. Like high blood pressure it often develops gradually and is associated with lifestyle factors such as diet, physical activity and genetics.

To have this detected can avoid suffering from a lack of energy, changes in vision, slow healing cuts or sores as well as suffering from fungal infections, especially in warm and wet conditions.

CHOLESTEROL

Cholesterol is a waxy substance found in your blood. Your body needs cholesterol to build healthy cells, but high levels of cholesterol increase your risk of heart disease.

High cholesterol can develop fatty deposits in your blood vessels, eventually building up to levels where it becomes difficult for enough blood to flow through arteries.

Should these deposits suddenly break free, it can form a clot that causes heart attack or stroke.

High cholesterol has no symptoms. A blood test is the only way to detect high cholesterol and regular screening should be done, the frequency depending on your age.

BODY MASS INDEX

It is essential to maintain the correct weight, which can be categorized as underweight, normal weight, overweight and obesity.

Body Mass Index (BMI) is a measure to calculated from your weight and height and is used to assess whether your weight falls in a healthy range.

BMI provides a rough indication of body fatness but doesn’t consider factors like muscle mass or body composition. Because of this BMI is a reliable indicator for body fatness for most people, but it has limitations.

DO NOT WAIT – SET YOUR MIND AT EASE

Do not fall victim to diseases that could be avoided or at least be treated. These tests detect the silent assassins which invade your health and deny you and your family’s chances for a longer and healthier life.

Prevention by knowing is better than attempting to cure when it’s too late