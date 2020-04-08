Medhof Pharmacy: Lock Down Business Hours

We understand our patients’ concern during this Lock Down period and take all possible precautionary measures to ensure a sterilized environment when you visit us.

This include temperature measurement and the sterilization of clients’ hands before entering the premises.

Remember, personal hygiene, starting with washing your hands often, is still one of the best ways to protect yourself, your family and the people you come into contact with, from getting sick.

As medical professionals we shall take care of you and your family and wish to convey our business hours for the rest of the Lock Down period.

Please note that Business hours will stay the same during the whole of the Lock Down period