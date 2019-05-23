Sponsor has strong alignment to Waterberg Encounter

The third and final event in the annual mountain-biking series, the Waterberg Encounter, will take place near Bela-Bela in Limpopo from June 7 to 9 during. Good news is that those interested in entering will also be excited to hear the closing date for entries has been extended to May 29.

ASG Events chief executive Erick Oosthuizen said there were still places available on the entry list.

“There are some riders whose entries are coming and we have a few more openings which we are sure will be filled,” he said.

“We felt it would help to extend the entry date by a week to give cyclists a final chance to get their names down for one of the iconic mountain-biking races in the country.”

The Liberty Group is excited about cyclists’ commitment with the preparation required to complete an event like the Liberty Waterberg Encounter, a natural alignment with the business objectives of the title sponsor.

Meanwhile Killy Bacela, Liberty Group’s divisional executive for brand and integrated marketing, said there were many characteristics which connected the company’s business to mountain-bikers.

“This sort of race requires the participants to put in a great deal of preparation, both physically and mentally,” she said.

“Any endurance athlete will tell you that at the end of the day it comes down to your mindset and being able to push yourself to keep going, no matter how hard it is.

“We at Liberty know a thing or two about this kind of discipline and motivation.

“It is central to the work we do every day, to help our clients obtain financial freedom. To achieve financial freedom requires discipline and motivation of a similar kind.”

She added that Liberty’s overall aim was to help all South Africans achieve financial freedom by providing sound advice that leads to financial freedom, whether on an individual or business basis.

“We are delighted to be involved once more in this partnership as it connects us to our client’s passion points,” said Bacela.

“We view this as an investment in the lives of our clients and the communities we touch.

“As an organisation we have reached many milestones over the years and races like the Liberty Waterberg Encounter Series are about reaching those personal milestones that each of us set for ourselves.

“This Encounter Series, like our other sporting sponsorships, is about giving people the ability to enjoy facilitating their own personal well-being.”

She added that they would be activating the Liberty Wellness Bonus option at Waterberg.

“This is an innovative way of rewarding clients who engage in physical activity to actively manage lifestyle risks.

“Our clients who are members of a wellness programme recognised by Liberty can earn up to 50% of the premiums they have paid to Liberty for their Lifestyle Protector cover in cash.”

The Encounter Series kicked off in February with the TransCape MTB Encounter, followed by the popular Winelands Encounter in the Western Cape in April.



The Liberty Group is looking forward to renewing its relationship with the Encounter Series when the Waterberg Encounter mountain-bike race takes place near Bela-Bela in Limpopo from June 7 to 9. Photo: Gerrie Kriel/Twin Productions