Wêreld van kennis ontsluit met kinderspeletjies

Kleuter- en kinderonderrig speel ʼn uiters belangrike rol in die leerproses tot volwassenheid en dit is juis in hierdie vroeë ontwikkelingstadium waar die Speel Biblioteke (Toy Libraries) uitstekende insette kan lewer.

Navorsing het die belangrike invloed van speletjies in die leerproses getoon deurdat dit ʼn positiewe invloed op die kind se kognitiewe, sosiale, emosionele en fisiese ontwikkeling het.

“Hierdie “speelhoekies” sal spasies in die biblioteek toeganklik maak waar die kinders hul binne ʼn kinder-veilige, -inklusiewe en stimulerende omgewing bevind.

“Hier sal die kinders nie net alleen aan stories en vroeë literatuur ontwikkeling blootgestel word nie, maar sal hulle ook geleentheid kry om deur speletjies hierdie wêreld verder te verken,” volgens raadslid Patricia van der Ross, Burgemeesterskomiteelid vir ontspanning en parke.

Twaalf biblioteke in die Groter Kaapstad Munisipaliteit is ook nou toegevoeg tot die bestaande reeks van12 Early Childhood Development (ECD) biblioteke waar Speel Biblioteke (Toy Libraries) nou ook beskikbaar sal wees.

Die oorspronklike reeks van Toy Libraries bestaan uit die biblioteke van Crossroads, Fisantekraal, Harare, Macassar, Melton Rose, Mfuleni, Nyanga, Ocean View, Ottery, Scottsdene, Langa en Sir Lowry’s Pass.

Die nuwe Toy Libraries wat nou toegevoeg is, is die biblioteke van Bonteheuwel, Delft, Dunoon, Elsies River, Gugulethu, Hangberg, Khayelitsha, Lotus River, Mamre, Retreat, Valhalla Park en Westridge.

Volgens die mediaverklaring sal die onderskeie biblioteke gedurende die res van Oktober en November verskei promosies binne hulle onderskeie gemeenskappe van stapel stuur.

ʼn Spesiale uitnodiging word dan ook aan ECD personeel gedoen om hulle plaaslike biblioteke te besoek om ook die krag van kennis speel-speel te ervaar, kennis wat hulle ook tot hul eie metodes van onderrig kan voeg.

Indien ECD personeel nog nie lid van ʼn biblioteek is nie word hull uitgenooi om hul gratis-lidmaatskap biblioteek kaart te bekom en sodoende ook toegang tot hierdie kosbare hulpmiddels te verkry.

Hulle moet ook oor ʼn LiBee Lidmaatskapkaart beskik. Meer inligting is by die plaaslike biblioteke beskikbaar.

Neem net kennis dat hierdie hulpmiddels deur die ECD personeel binne die gemeenskap gebruik word en nie uitgeneem kan word nie.

Die betrokke ECD personeellid kan die biblioteek personeel inlig wat die les of onderwerp van die dag is, waarna hulle die hulpmiddels wat aanvullend gebruik kan word kan uitkies.

Biblioteke se Vakansieprogramme sal die gebruik van hierdie hulpmiddels insluit as deel van die “1000 Stories voor skool” Lees Promosie gedurende die skoolvakansie.

Children from the Elephante Daycare in Retreat entertained guests at the launch. The young learners enjoy the new toy library. LIS children’s co-ordinator Tracey Muir Rix, Portfolio Committee Chairperson Councillor Ronel Viljoen, Ward Councillor Shanen Rossouw, LIS Head Edwina Africa and Retreat Library Senior Librarian Waseefa Achmat.

Unlocking a world of learning through play

The City of Cape Town’s Library Information Services (LIS), in partnership with the Community Arts & Culture Department (CACD), launched 12 new Early Childhood Development (ECD) Resource Libraries, also known as toy libraries.

This brings the total number of libraries with this valuable resource to 24 across the city. The toys at these libraries will provide children with access to a treasure trove of educational resources, and in so doing, foster a love for learning through play.

‘Research shows the importance of learning through play and the positive impact it has on children’s cognitive, social, emotional and physical development. These play corners will open up library spaces that are safe and inclusive and provide a stimulating environment.

Children will not only be exposed to stories and early literacy development, but will also have the opportunity to explore and learn through play,’ said Mayoral Committee Member for Recreation and Parks, Councillor Patricia van der Ross.

The libraries that have come on board are Bonteheuwel, Delft, Dunoon, Elsies River, Gugulethu, Hangberg, Khayelitsha, Lotus River, Mamre, Retreat, Valhalla Park and Westridge Library.

During October and November, these libraries will host several launches for the early childhood development centres in their communities.

‘We invite ECD staff to visit these local libraries and discover the transformative power of learning through play and how these resources can be used to enhance their lessons. If they are not yet a library member, they are encouraged to get a free library card to access these valuable resources,’ said Councillor Van der Ross.

The expansion of toy libraries follows the opening of the Lego corner at the Valhalla Park Library in August, also supported by CACD.

‘It is heartening to see different departments work together to not only enhance services at our facilities, but also boost the learning and growth of our children. ECD Resource libraries encourage play and give children the opportunity to choose how they play,’ added Councillor Van der Ross.

The other toy libraries are Crossroads, Fisantekraal, Harare, Macassar, Melton Rose, Mfuleni, Nyanga, Ocean View, Ottery, Scottsdene, Langa and Sir Lowry’s Pass Library

These educational resources are used by the ECDs in the community and cannot be borrowed. The ECDs inform the staff member what their lesson/theme is for the day and then they can choose the resources that will enhance their lesson. Libraries will also use these resources during Holiday programmes and as part of the1000 Stories before school Reading Campaign.

For ECDs to access the toys, they must have a LiBee Membership card. They can obtain more information from their local library.