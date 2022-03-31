The Year of the Buffalo – Good weather accompanied athletes in Park Marathon

After an absence of two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown, the big challenge of running on the “Wild side” in a Big-Five nature reserve once more drew lots of competitors who eagerly awaited the return of this popular marathon and half-marathon, the Powerade Marakele Marathon.

Despite participant numbers being limited by Covid regulations, the turnout was good, with over 700 runners competing on 5 March 2022. Families and friends from Thabazimbi and surrounds joined the 5km fun run (or walk) to enjoy the peaceful bushveld scenery and unfenced great outdoors.

The marathon is fast becoming a firm favourite amongst runners. Often described as “a memorable and scenic run”, runners rave about being able to run through the bushveld and the mountains. The amazing views and stunning scenery make this race unique – with the added excitement of possibly encountering a rhino or lion along the way.

Hosted for the 13th year in Marakele National Park, the Marakele Marathon is organised in partnership with SANParks, the SANParks Honorary Rangers and Coca-Cola Beverages SA, who sponsors the event.

The Powerade Marakele Marathon is dedicated to the big five animals. The 2022 race was dedicated to the buffalo, with race finishers each receiving a buffalo medal, leading up leading to a commemorative medal of all the Big 5 animals at the end of year five.

Runners could choose to complete the full marathon (42.2 km), half marathon (21.1 km) or the 10 km race. There was also a 5 km fun run for the whole family, popular amongst children and supporters. The marathon is qualifier for the Comrades and Two Oceans Marathons.

The different category winners (first three places) were as follows:

Marakele 42km Men Open:

Firste: Charles Soza (2:42:26) Nedbank

Second: Rufus Photo (2:48:40) Murray & Roberts

Third: Godfrey Gabatsewe (2:49:34) Lichtenburg

Veteran (60+): Alan Coulter (3:54:09) Run Zone

Marakele 42km Women: Open

Eileen Shannon (3:57:11) RWFL

Beryl Makokha (3:59:42) Nedbank

Thifhelimbilu Mudau (4:06:50) Top Runners

Veteran (50-59): Alison Jordaan (4:20:46) Nedbank

Marakele 21km Men Open

Thato Kekona (77:38) Union

Arnold Murunzi (80:30) Temp

Thambulo Phalamudwa (80:32) Temp

(50-59) Mark Phipson (1:46:37) RAC

(60-69) Charles Pheeha (1:53:53) Eskom

Marakele 21km Women Open

Teneale Holley (1:43:01) Temp

Cornel Geldenhuys (1:44:12) Temp

Mulde van der Wateren (1:47:09) Temp

Fourth open and (40-49) winner: Chantelle Hawkins (1:47:11) Run Zone

(50-59) Hannelie Duvenhage (2:07:06) Affies

(60-69) Adri van Dyk (2:06:01) Blizz

Marakele 10km Men Open

Noah Motimedi (34:53) FFA

Lawrence Mokobane (34:23) Batlase

Lesege Moilwa (37:35) Batlase

Marakele 10km Women Open

Kerri Trollope (48:07) Temp

Amagelang Malotsi (49:54) Batlase

Suzanne Erasmus (59:52) Temp

The sponsored prize money this year was R53 500. The Master of Ceremonies on the day was well known celebrity and sports presenter, Arnold Geerdts, who also presented prizes to category winners during the prizegiving.

Many competitors eagerly collected the special edition of Big Five medals before the pandemic and it was a big relieve to be able to add the last Big Five medal, depicting all five animals, to their collection.

Proceeds from the event go towards the SANParks Honorary Rangers (SHR) for conservation projects in the Marakele National Park. The SANParks Honorary Rangers is the official SANParks volunteer organisation. Their contribution ranges from hands-on duties (such as bush clearing or fence mending) to fundraising initiatives such as birding trips, catered bush camps, golf days – and, of course, marathons.

Participating in the Marakele Marathon or fun run therefore affords members of the public an opportunity to contribute to conservation of the Marakele National Park.

Maryke Carstens of Thabazimbi Marathon Club, far right, with members of the SANParks Honorary Rangers, West Rand and Marakele Regions, Bonny Parr and Tiaan Koen, at the stall where Marakele Marathon T-shirt were sold. All the funds from this is also plowed back into the conservation efforts of the Honorary Rangers.

As main sponsor, Powerade provided sheltered seating for athletes, friends and supporters.

A number of food and beverage stalls supplied food & drink for those who waited on athletes to finish and those who needed some refreshments after finishing their race.

As a non-profit, the SHR rely heavily on donations and sponsorships to make this event the success it is. Without the generosity of sponsors and donors, an event of this magnitude, would simply not be possible. Of value, are lucky draw prizes, goody bag items, marketing opportunities and printing costs – but even a simple donation will be put to good use. The easiest way to support the SHR is to participate in the Marakele Marathon. Whether you run 5 km or 42 km, it would be for a good cause.

More information is available on their website www.sanparksvolunteers.org.

Since the inception of the Marakele Marathon, the local Thabazimbi Marathon Club was heavily involved in establishing this marathon as an internationally acclaimed event. The Thabazimbi MarathonClub, through Maryke Carstens, still plays an instrumental role in providing organizational and logistical support to both SANParks and the SANParks Honorary Rangers. Maryke also plays a pivotal role in organizing the event in promoting the involvement of local runners and running clubs.

A second objective of the Marakele Marathon is to promote the Marakele National Park, a Big 5 Park which is just a stone’s throw away from Thabazimbi, easily accessible for a Sunday drive or camping weekend in the great outdoors. The 5km fun run gives local residents the unique once-a-year opportunity to run or walk through the park, experiencing it up close and personal instead of through a car window.

One objective of the Marakele Marathon “Fun Day” is to support local communities and, in particular, local school groups. This year, Pick ‘n Pay donated meals and cold drinks for several school children who enjoyed a fun day out. Total Thabazimbi supported Thabang’s Childrens Home through sponsorship of their fun run entry fees and supplied goodie bags to them, as well as a primary school from the Rooiberg Area.

Lucky draw prizes by local businesses added further flavour to the event, like Pondok Day Spa body massages, a break away to Groot Krokodil Lodge and a lovely hamper from Larney Soap. A big hit on the day was the Ink2Paper “I was @ Marakele Marathon” photo frame, with many “selfies” being shared across personal social media platforms.