Gee jou Immuniteit ’n Hupstoot met ’n goeie nagrus

Jou liggaam kort slaap, net soos dit lug en kos nodig het om op sy beste te funksioneer.

Slaaploosheid dreineer jou verstandelike vermoë en stel jou fisiese gesondheid in gevaar deur jou immuniteitstelsel te verhoed om sy volle sterkte te bereik.

Lees meer in redaksioneel onder die advertensie.

Boost your Immune System by doing nothing but sleep

Your body needs sleep, just as it needs air and food to function at its best.

Sleep deprivation drains your mental abilities and puts your physical health at real risk by preventing your immune system from building up its forces.

Scroll down to see the advertisement and read the English editorial.

Feite waarvan jy bewus moet wees oor slaaploosheid

As jy al ooit die heelnag in jou bed rondgerol het en nie kon slaap nie, weet jy reeds dat jy die volgende dag tien teen een moeg, kriewelrig asook buierig en knorrig gaan wees.

Die risiko verbonde aan slaaploosheid is te groot om te ignoreer in die lig van die derde vlaag Covid wat die land getref het.

Indien jy nie die aanbevole 7 – 9 uur slaap elke nag inkry nie, doen jy meer skade aan jou liggaam as net die newe-effekte soos hierbo genoem. Jou verstandelike vermoë raak uitgeput en plaas jou liggaam in wesenlike gevaar. Wetenskaplikes koppel verskeie gesondheidsprobleme soos oorgewig en ’n verswakte immuniteitstelsel aan slaaploosheid.

Jou liggaam kort slaap, net soos dit lug en kos nodig het om op sy beste te funksioneer. Slaap bied jou liggaam geleentheid dat die helingsprosesse inskop en die chemiese balans herstel word. Jou brein ontwikkel gedagte-verbindings wat help met jou geheue om beter te onthou. Sonder genoegsame slaap gaan jou brein en liggaamsfunksies nie normaal funksioneer nie.

Slaaploosheid het ook ’n negatiewe invloed op jou verstandelike vermoë en emosionele toestand en jy kan meer geneig wees tot ongeduldigheid asook ’n versteurde gemoedstoestand. Dit kan ook besluitnemingsvermoë en kreatiwiteit beperk.

Jy kan ook mikroslaap deur die dag ervaar. Tydens hierdie periodes van mikroslaap, wat slegs ’n paar sekondes duur, slaap jy sonder om bewus te wees daarvan.

Mikroslaap is totaal buite jou beheer en kan uiters gevaarlik wees indien jy agter die stuur van ’n voertuig is. Dit neig om jou kwesbaar te maak vir beserings indien jy met swaar masjienerie werk en jy betree ’n periode van mikroslaap.

Gee jou Immuniteit ’n Hupstoot

Terwyl jy slaap produseer jou immuniteitstelsel beskermende, infeksiebestrydende middele soos teenliggaampies en sitokiene wat vreemde bakterieë en virusse beveg.

Sekere sitokiene help ondermeer om te slaap en maak jou immuniteitstelsel meer effektief om jou liggaam teen siektes te beskerm.

Slaaploosheid verhoed jou liggaam om jou immuniteit tot sy volle sterkte op te bou. Indien jy nie genoeg slaap kry nie, sal jou liggaam nie die aanval van kieme kan weerstaan nie en gaan dit ook langer neem om van ’n siektetoestand te herstel.

Invloed op Respiratoriesestelsel

Die verhouding tussen slaap en jou asemhalingstelsel werk hand aan hand. Obstruktiewe slaapapnee, ’n asemhalingsprobleem wat jy snags ondervind, onderbreek en verlaag die gehalte van diep-slaapvlakke.

Deur kort-kort gedurende die nag wakker te word, vererger jou slaaploosheid en stel jou asemhalingstelsel bloot aan lugpypinfeksies soos verkoue en ander lugppyp infeksies. Slaaploosheid kan ook bestaande asemhalingsiektes soos kroniese longsiektes vererger,

Verswakking van die Spysverteringstelsel

Buiten daarvan om jouself te ooreet en geen oefening te doen nie, lewer slaaploosheid ook ’n risiko vir oorgewig en vetsug. Slaap beïnvloed die vlakke van twee hormone, leptien en ghrelien, wat jou hongerpyne en versadigingsvlakke beheer.

Te moeg om oefeninge te doen

’n Tekort aan slaap kan jou ook te moeg laat voel om oefeninge te doen, Verminderde fisies aktiwiteite kan mettertyd veroorsaak dat jy gewig aansit aangesien nie genoeg kalorieë verbrand word en daar geen spierbou plaasvind nie. Slaaploosheid veroorsaak ook dat minder insulien afgeskei word nadat jy geëet het.

Slaaploosheid verlaag ook die liggaam se verdraagsaamheid van glukose en word ook verbind met insulien weerstandigheid.

Hierdie onderbrekings kan lei tot diabetes en vetsug, beide toestande wat vermy moet word in die geveg teen die Covid-19 besmetting.

Behandeling van Slaaploosheid

Die beste behandeling teen slaaploosheid is om ’n punt daarvan te maak om tussen 7 -9 ure slaap elke nag in te kry.

Die meeste algemene tipe van slaapversteurings, soos slaapapnee, bene wat nie tot ruste kan kom nie en slaaploosheid, kan jyself of jou wederhelf bepaal.

Indien jy aan enige hiervan ly kan jou apteker aan jou raad verskaf oor watter slaapmiddels oor die toonbank beskikbaar is. Die probleem met sulke middels is dat jou liggaam weerstand teen hierdie middels kan opbou, gebruik dit dus spaarsaam.

Jou apteker by Medhof Apteek kan jou ook advies gee oor maniere om jou lugweë oop te hou terwyl jy slaap, selfs oor slaaphulpmiddels wat beskikbaar is.

Jou apteker sal ook jou kan help in jou besluit om eerder ’n dokter te sien om ’n voorskrif slaapmiddel te gebruik.

Help jou liggaam om Slaaploosheid te beveg

In Suid-Afrika, met sy oormaat van sonskyn, het ons die een bestanddeel wat jou niks gaan kos nie. Blootstelling aan natuurlike sonlig lig het nie alleen sy doeltreffendheid in die geveg teen Covid getoon nie, maar dit help ook die liggaam in die vervaardiging van melatonien, die slaaphormoon. Hierdie hormoon is nodig om jou liggaam se eie wekker te stel.

Gereelde oefening sal ook help om jou moeg te laat voel in die nag. Stel jou mikpunt op 20 tot 30 minute per dag, selfs al gaan stap jy net ’n kilometer of wat. Neem jou hond aan sy leiband of nooi ’n stapmaat saam en raak somme ook van die stres wat deur die dag opgebou het ontslae.

Die geluk is dat met behoorlike slaapgewoontes kan jy slaaploosheid oorkom. Indien jy nie hierin slaag nie, gaan besoek jou dokter.

Bron: https://www.healthline.com/health/daytime-sleepiness/reasons-youre-tired

What you need to know about sleep deprivation

If you’ve ever spent a night tossing and turning, you already know how you’ll feel the next day – tired, cranky as well as feeling groggy and grumpy.

The risks attached to sleep deprivation are too important to ignore during this third wave of Covid-19 infections.

Missing out on the recommended 7 to 9 hours of shut-eye nightly does more damage to you body than the morning-after side effects. It drains your mental abilities and puts your physical health at real risk. Science has linked it with a number of health problems, from weight gain to a weakened immune system.

Your body needs sleep, just as it needs air and food to function at its best. During sleep, your body heals itself and restores its chemical balance. Your brain forges new thought connections and helps memory retention. Without enough sleep, your brain and body systems won’t function normally.

Sleep deprivation also negatively affects your mental abilities and emotional state. You may feel more impatient or prone to mood swings. It can also compromise decision-making processes and creativity.

You may also end up experiencing microsleep during the day. During these episodes, you’ll fall asleep for a few to several seconds without realizing it.

Microsleep is out of your control and can be extremely dangerous if you’re driving. It can also make you more prone to injury if you operate heavy machinery at work and have a microsleep episode.

Boosting your Immune system

While you sleep, your immune system produces protective, infection-fighting substances like antibodies and cytokines. It uses these substances to combat foreign invaders such as bacteria and viruses.

Certain cytokines also help you to sleep, giving your immune system more efficiency to defend your body against illness.

Sleep deprivation prevents your immune system from building up its forces. If you don’t get enough sleep, your body may not be able to fend off invaders, and it may also take you longer to recover from illness.

Effect on Respiratory system

The relationship between sleep and the respiratory system goes both ways. A nighttime breathing disorder called obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) can interrupt your sleep and lower sleep quality.

As you wake up throughout the night, this can cause sleep deprivation, which leaves you more vulnerable to respiratory infections like the common cold and flu. Sleep deprivation can also make existing respiratory diseases worse, such as chronic lung illness.

Weakening the Digestive system

Along with eating too much and not exercising, sleep deprivation is another risk factor for becoming overweight and obese. Sleep affects the levels of two hormones, leptin and ghrelin, which control feelings of hunger and fullness.

Too tired to exercise

A lack of sleep can also make you feel too tired to exercise. Over time, reduced physical activity can make you gain weight because you’re not burning enough calories and not building muscle mass. Sleep deprivation also causes your body to release less insulin after you eat.

Sleep deprivation also lowers the body’s tolerance for glucose and is associated with insulin resistance.

These disruptions can lead to diabetes and obesity, both conditions to be avoided in your fight against Covid-19 infection.

The most basic form of sleep deprivation treatment is getting an adequate amount of sleep, typically 7 to 9 hours each night.

The most common types of sleep disorders that you or you partner can identify are: obstructive sleep apnea, restless leg syndrome and insomnia.

You pharmacist can also give you advice on over-the-counter sleep aids, which are ideal for the occasional sleepless night. You can develop a tolerance to them, so it’s best to use them sparingly.

You can also approach your pharmacist for advice on devices to keep your airways open at night.

Should you condition require prescribed sleeping pills, they will also advice you to see your doctor.

Help you body fight against sleep deprivation

In South Africa, with our abundance of natural sun light, we have a free source just to be used. Exposure to natural sun light not only proved to be effective in the fight against Covid but it also helps your body’s production of melatonin, the sleep hormone. This will regulate your body’s internal clock.

Regular exercise will help you feel tired at night. Aim for at least 20 to 30 minutes a day, even if it is just to take a brisk walk. Take your dog on a leash or invite a walking partner, which will also help you to rid yourself from the stresses accumulated during the day.

Fortunately, with proper sleep habits, it’s possible to recover or prevent sleep deprivation. If you still have trouble getting a good night’s rest, visit your doctor.

Source: https://www.healthline.com/health/daytime-sleepiness/reasons-youre-tired