Munisipale Kantoorsluiting: Paasnaweek 2021
Kennis word gegee dat die Thabazimbi Munisipale Kantore op Donderdag 1 April 2021 om 13:00 sal sluit en weer op Dinsdag 6 April 2021 om 07:30 sal heropen.
Nood- en Noodsaaklike dienste soos Vullisverwydering, Water- en Elektriese dienste, Verkeer en Rampbestuur sal gedurende hierdie tydperk operasioneel bly en sal by die volgende kontaknommers beskikbaar wees:
Thabazimbi
Waterdienste – 083 703 2805
Elektriesedienste – 083 703 2804
Verkeersdepartement – 083 687 1883
Brandweer – 082 551 4204
Rampbestuur – 082 079 9335
Vullisverwydering – 073 796 6076
Begraafplaas – 064 090 1678
Rooiberg
Bystand – 082 658 3593
Northam
Bystand – 082 658 4607
Leeupoort
Bystand – 082 658 2477
Wees bewus dat Covid-19 gesondheidsregulasies en protokols steeds van toepassing is. Behou sosiale afstande, ontsmet hande en dra maskers om beide die mond en die neus te bedek.
Uitgereik deur die Thabazimbi Plaaslike Munisipaliteit – Kommunikasie Departement
Closing Of Municipal Offices: Easter Holidays
Notice is hereby given that the whole municipal offices will be closed for business over the period from Thursday, 1 April 2021 at 13:00 and re-open on Tuesday 6 April 2021 at 07:30.
Emergency and Essential Services, like Refuse removal, Water and Electrical Services, Traffic and Disaster Management will however be operational during this time on the following contact numbers:
THABAZIMBI
Water Services.-.083 703 2805
Electrical Services – 083 703 2804
Traffic Department – 083 687 1883
Fire Department – 082 551 4204
Disaster Management – 082 079 9335
Refuse/Waste removal – 073 796 6076
Cemetery – 064 090 1678
ROOIBERG:
Standby – 082 658 3593
NORTHAM:
Standby – 082 658 4607
LEEUPOORT:
Standby – 082 658 2477
TLM wishes you and your families a happy Easter Holidays.
Please remember to continue with the Covid-19 health regulations and protocols, by keeping social distance, sanitizing of hands, and wearing of masks that covers both mouth and nose.
Issued by the TLM Communications Department