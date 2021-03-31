Munisipale Kantoorsluiting: Paasnaweek 2021

Kennis word gegee dat die Thabazimbi Munisipale Kantore op Donderdag 1 April 2021 om 13:00 sal sluit en weer op Dinsdag 6 April 2021 om 07:30 sal heropen.

Nood- en Noodsaaklike dienste soos Vullisverwydering, Water- en Elektriese dienste, Verkeer en Rampbestuur sal gedurende hierdie tydperk operasioneel bly en sal by die volgende kontaknommers beskikbaar wees:

Thabazimbi

Waterdienste – 083 703 2805

Elektriesedienste – 083 703 2804

Verkeersdepartement – 083 687 1883

Brandweer – 082 551 4204

Rampbestuur – 082 079 9335

Vullisverwydering – 073 796 6076

Begraafplaas – 064 090 1678

Rooiberg

Bystand – 082 658 3593

Northam

Bystand – 082 658 4607

Leeupoort

Bystand – 082 658 2477

Wees bewus dat Covid-19 gesondheidsregulasies en protokols steeds van toepassing is. Behou sosiale afstande, ontsmet hande en dra maskers om beide die mond en die neus te bedek.

Uitgereik deur die Thabazimbi Plaaslike Munisipaliteit – Kommunikasie Departement

Closing Of Municipal Offices: Easter Holidays

Notice is hereby given that the whole municipal offices will be closed for business over the period from Thursday, 1 April 2021 at 13:00 and re-open on Tuesday 6 April 2021 at 07:30.

Emergency and Essential Services, like Refuse removal, Water and Electrical Services, Traffic and Disaster Management will however be operational during this time on the following contact numbers:

THABAZIMBI

Water Services.-.083 703 2805

Electrical Services – 083 703 2804

Traffic Department – 083 687 1883

Fire Department – 082 551 4204

Disaster Management – 082 079 9335

Refuse/Waste removal – 073 796 6076

Cemetery – 064 090 1678

ROOIBERG:

Standby – 082 658 3593

NORTHAM:

Standby – 082 658 4607

LEEUPOORT:

Standby – 082 658 2477

TLM wishes you and your families a happy Easter Holidays.

Please remember to continue with the Covid-19 health regulations and protocols, by keeping social distance, sanitizing of hands, and wearing of masks that covers both mouth and nose.

Issued by the TLM Communications Department