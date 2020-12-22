Thabazimbi Local Municipality: Mayoral Festive Message 2020

The year 2020 has indeed turned out to be challenging for all of us. At the outset as a country we began the year already facing economic challenges.

The Covid-19 virus emerged in numerous countries before reaching our shores during March 2020 resulting in the declaration of the pandemic and the various levels of lockdown that we have all experienced in Thabazimbi Local Municipality and South Africa.

All our citizens have experienced hardship during this year through the restriction of movement and activities resulting in many vulnerable residents experiencing hunger, the loss of jobs and dignity as well as increased levels of safety concerns.

The Thabazimbi Local Municipality will continue to play a facilitating role to assist in improving the safety, dignity and wellness of our residents.

We wish to thank all our employees and citizens for all their sacrifices and patience during this year as we have tackled new behavioural patterns in dealing with Covid-19.

TLM welcomes all visitors to Thabazimbi and its surrounding towns over the festive holiday season and wish them excellent weather, safety, and good times enjoyed with friends and family.

Please remember to adhere to the Covid-19 regulations especially during the holiday season and to continue wearing masks, washing hands, applying social distancing and staying home when sick.

We are all in this together as we are facing these challenges. Where possible, we should see how we can assist those less fortunate than ourselves.

On behalf of the Councillors and Council personnel, we wish you a Christmas that gives contentment happiness and love, we wish one and all a very Happy and Prosperous New Year!”

God bless you all!! God bless Thabazimbi.



Cllr John Michael Fischer –

Mayor of Thabazimbi Local Municipality

Issued and distributed by the TLM Communications Unit







PUBLIC NOTICE:

CLOSING OF MUNICIPAL OFFICES – DECEMBER 2020 – JANUARY 2021

Thabazimbi Local Municipality Offices will be closed from 23 December 2020 at 13:00, and will re-open on 4 January 2021 at 07:30.

The festive season is traditionally a period of reduced economic activity. As a result, the public and officials usually take their annual leave during this time. The municipality also experience a substantial decline of workforce and decline in the demand for service provision.

Emergency and Essential Services, like refuse removal will however be operational during this time. Furthermore, the following services will operate as usual.

Customers are urged to make payments at ABSA bank account number: 158 000 0009 and/or Post Office during this festive season.

Electricity purchase and accounts payments department will be opened on the following days:

28th , 29th, 30th and 31st of December 2020 from 08:00 till 12:00.

For emergencies contact the following numbers:

THABAZIMBI:

Customer Care – 060 961 3719

Water Services – 083 703 2805

Electrical Services – 083 703 2804

Traffic Department – 083 687 1883

Fire Department – 082 551 4204

Disaster Management – 082 079 9335

Refuse removal – 060 426 7027/ 063 017 8288

Parks and Cemetery – 064 090 1678 / 076 743 7838

Satallite Offices Stand-by Numbers are as follows:

ROOIBERG – 082 658 3593

NORTHAM – 082 658 4607

LEEUPOORT – 082 658 2477

Thabazimbi Local Municipality wishes you and your family a happy festive season.

Thank you for your support.

LG Tloubatla – Acting Municipal Manager

Notice: 63/2020