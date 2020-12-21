Public Notice: Water Interruptions

The following areas will be affected: Thabazimbi town, Ipelegeng and Regorogile all extensions.

You are kindly reminded about the planned water supply interruption that will take place tomorrow, Tuesday 22 December 2020 from 06:00am to 12:00am. This is due to the leak on the bulk water pipeline between the Buffer Pumpstation and the Y-piece chamber. The repair will be done tomorrow.

The Municipality is urging all community members to conserve this scarce commodity sparingly.

We would like to sincerely apologize for any inconvenience that might be caused as a result of these possible interruptions.

For further information contact Acting Director Technical Services at 066 488 3161 or Water Standby at 083 703 2805.

Issued by the TLM Communications Department