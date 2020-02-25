Insolvent Estate Auction: Abattoir and Property – Lephalale

Small holding, size: 4,98 ha, in Lephalale district enhanced by a Certified Abattoir including Slaughter house and Holding pens will be auctioned on Thursday 5 March 2020 at 11:00 on the property at Farm 474 Werkendam Lephalale.

The main building consists of two Cold Rooms, Slaughter House with moving overhead rail conveyer system, Cold Storage area, Storage Rooms and equipment.

Building construction meets legal requirements for an abattoir with painted floors and drains, underground drains and traps.

Building

Cold Room 1

Cold Room 2

Cold Hold Room

Main Building

Holding Pens

The main structure of the building is brick (plastered) with a flat galvanized sheet roof.

The main structure is of sound construction and intact and the general appearance is good.

The floor of the entire property is in good condition.

Electrical installations are in good condition.

Equipment

Brine Machine

Height Workstation

Mass Scale

Overhead rail system and Power saw plus SS Tables

As the property is a farm holding with the main use for business purposes, there is no primary residence.

For more detail and information, refer attached advertisement: