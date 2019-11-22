Auction: Spectacular Private Holiday Resort – Bela Bela
Phil Minnaar brings you this auction of a spectacular private holiday resort close to Bela-Bela.
Date: 28 November 2019 at 10:00
Location: 5 km west of Bela-Bela on the Thabazimbi Road.
Improvements include 3-bedroom home, 9 chalets, private and communal camping sites, restaurant and bar and much more including cold- and heated swimming pools.
Bakkie, various tractors, welding equipment and much more.
See advertisement attached for more detail.
Tel: (012) 343 3834 Fax: (012) 343 2789
www.philminnaarauctioneers.co.za
admin@auctioninfo.co.za