800 sq meters on two levels for sale

Double story building consisting of 800 sq meters in Thabazimbi (2nd Avenue). Set on 1126 sq meters of land, the garden contains an additional braai area with cozy lapa as well as an enclosed shade netting-roof garden and big thatch-roofed jacuzzi. This building is part home, part restaurant / bar, and part office space.

This building used to be the home of Dewside Restaurant and Brewery and Die Kwêvoël newspaper.

The garden is well laid out and requires the minimum of attention

The building is currently divided up into the areas listed below but can be transformed into a luxury home or into large office space / flats. Well laid out garden and braai-area as well as undercover jacuzzi. Contact Pieter: 0828904718






































