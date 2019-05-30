Auction:Game Lodge on 879Ha Game Farm

Phill Minnaar Auctioneers offers Bivane Game Lodge, a 879Ha Game Farm with Buffalo Permit to be auctioned on 10 June 2019.

Bivane Game Lodge is about 22km South East of Paulpietersburg on the R33 main road towards Vryheid KwaZulu-Natal.

Improvements include a luxury 4-star lodge, 4 single, 2 double unit chalets, 5-bedroom main residence, 3-bedroom manager’s residence, staff accommodation, slaughter house and butchery and much more including Unimog Game Viewing Vehicle.











Game include Blue Wildebeest, Eland, Sprinbuck, Kudu, Sebra, Waterbuck, Reedbuck, Duiker, Steenbuck. Blesbuck, Impala, oribis, Redhartbeest, Ostrich, Mountain Reedbuck and Warthogs.

Nine Buffalo will be sold separate to farm sale

The portions will be sold jointly as a going concern

See advertisement attached for full details.