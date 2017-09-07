Smart Meter Project – Meter Installation: Businesses Thabazimbi

The action of classifying businesses according to circuit breaker size and amount of electricity used is currently underway.

This will allow the identification of businesses that can switch to the pre-paid and the businesses that would be better served staying on the post-paid function due to their high electricity demand.

A communication will follow once the classification is completed and ready for roll-out.

For the applicable businesses, the change-over from “post-paid” to “pre-paid” is a quick, minimal disruption step.

See attached Municipal notice.