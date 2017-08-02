Kwêvoël – Motors-Extra

Vandag is die plasing van ons eerste opwindende nuwe Motors-Extra.

Hierdie week skop ons af met die Scottburgh Classic Car Show wat op 16 Julie in Scottburgh aan die Natalse Suidkus aangebied is.

This week we kick off with the Scottburgh Classic Car show held on 16 July in Scottburgh on the Natal South Coast.

Scottburgh Classic Car Show drew thousands

A crowd of about 5000 people turned up for the eight Scottburgh Classic car Show, held at Scottburgh High School on Sunday 16 July.

The Scottburgh Classic Car Club is now well established and the Car Show, with the support of the exhibitors and the general public, enables them to generate funds in supporting local charities. The charities who will benefit from this show is the Action for the Blind and Disabled as well as the Angels Care KZN .

Various Classic Car Clubs from all over South Africa entered their precious motor vehicles in this show.

Ford was the featured marquee this year, and models on exhibition included the famous Model-T Ford, available in any colour as long as it is black – right through the first Ford Escort and Capri’s, where all accidents, involving pedestrians, victims were reported to have suffered injuries below knee-level. They managed to virtually cover the popular model-lines available in South Africa through the decades.

What is a Ford exhibition without a Ford Thunderbird with its iconic round taillights with the little wing on top, added for “improved straight acceleration”, or just the jet aircraft design-effect, which was so popular during the late fifty’s and sixty’s, followed with the big Ford of all V-8’s, the Big Brother, the Ford Mustang.

In 1969, Ford added different performance packages with the Mustang Mach 1, the Boss 302 that had 290 hp, and the Boss 429 that had 375 hp. The Mustang Boss 429 was built to NASCAR specifications, and it housed a Semi-Hemi 429 power plant engine, and some say it’s the best muscle car of all time. Also added to the line-up was the Grande Luxury model.

The Mustang began to get larger and heftier, and it received a new front end styling as well as the first for automobiles, colour coded bumpers. It also offered options such as cable-and-pin hood tie-downs, wing and chin spoilers, and functional and non-functional air scoops. 1971 saw the largest Mustangs ever at nearly a foot longer and 600 pounds heavier than earlier models.

In 1973 the Ford Mustang convertible production was halted. Also, 1973 was the last year the Mustang was designed from the Ford Falcon platform.

The show was representative from all the local automobiles available in South Africa, including Bentley’s from the Second World War era, although I missed the small Anglia, featured in the Harry Potter movies.

In any case, there were so many models exhibited, that you could have missed it since there was a Beer Garden form the local Umkomaas Brewery which was located somewhere between exhibitions, which also needed some coverage.

The show was filled with entertainment of which the “Fun & Fashion show” was the one item not to be missed, varying from dresses of the Gatsby era and big American cars, strutting their front shocks or dropping a wing for a fair lady.

It was not all classic cars, as a number of early generation motorbikes were also included in the show and show-off.

Sun City venue for Classic car and memorabilia auction

Sun City, close to Thabazimbi in Limpopo, is the venue chosen by the international auctioneers, Coys (Founded 1919), for their charity inaugural classic car and memorabilia auction at the Concours South Africa 2017 on August 5th.

South Africa’s only multi-marque concours, held for the first time in 2016, runs over four days starting on August 3rd at the luxury resort Sun City, only two hours from Johannesburg, and brings together the finest classic, luxury and sports vehicles from around the country.

The Coys auction will help raise funds for those with disabilities and specifically the QuadPara Association of South Africa (QASA), a non-profit organisation that represents Quadriplegics and Paraplegics in the country.

Chris Routledge, CEO of Coys, said: “Coys have a long-standing association with the classic car world in South Africa and have for many years worked closely with the Franschhoek Motor Museum, which boasts one of the world’s finest historic motor car collections, to foster and develop the historic car movement in the country.”

He added: “We are delighted to be working alongside the Franschhoek Motor Museum and Concours South Africa to hold a classic car and memorabilia auction in honour of some great South African charities.”

For more information about the Concours South Africa 2017, visit the website: www.concourssa.co.za.

Fiat 500 by Museum van Moderne Kuns-versameling ingelyf

Die mees geliefde motor in die Italiaanse geskiedenis, die ikoon wat in menigte harte ingekruip het en ambassadeurs vir sy land geword het, die Fiat 500, het hierdie jaar sy 60-ste verjaarsdag gevier, daarbý sal dit ook nou deel word van die permanente uitstalling van die Museum vir Moderne Kuns in New York.

Die Fiat 500 het sy afdruk duidelik op die motorindustrie gemaak, maar was terselfdertyd nie sommer net ’n motorkar nie, dit het die manier waarop motorvoertuie in Italië ontwerp en vervaardig is verander.

Die model wat deur die museum gekies is, is die 500 F-reeks wat vanaf 1965 tot 1972 gebou is. Fiat se “groot klein karretjie” was ’n onmiddellike sukses met sy 18 Pk enjin van 499,5 cm³ waarmee die karretjie ’n top snelheid van 95 km/h kon haal.

Meer as 4 miljoen eenhede is gedurende die tydperk 1957 tot 1975 vervaardig. Die 500 F-model het die rekord gehou van die model waarvan daardie meeste vervaardig is.

Net soos kleinboet voor hom het die nuwe groter weergawe wat sedert 2007 vervaardig word, in net tien jaar die harte van 2 miljoen motoreienaars aangegryp. Hierdie syfers weerspieël ook die globale sukses. Meer as 200 000 van die modelle is in Duitsland alleen verkoop en dra sekerlik daartoe by dat die 2 miljoenste model daar verkoop is.

Die spesifieke model was die Fiat 500S, die nuwe sportiewe weergawe wat die uitdagende voorkoms volgepak met toerusting, soos die raakskerm infotainment-stelsel met die nuutste tegnologie slimfoon-integrasie-stelsels vir Apple en Androïd, om die rit so gemaklik as moontlik te maak.

Die 0,9 TwinAir enjin met die 105 Pk wat hy uitskop, sorg ook vir lekker lewendige werkverrigting.

Volvo S90 nou ook beskikbaar in sportiewe R-Design reeks

Die Volvo S90, wat sy debuut in Januarie 2017 inn Suid-Afrika gemaak het, is nou ook met ‘n meer sportiewe en atletiese gedaante beskikbaar in die R-Design pakket.

Die S90 lyk nie net meer sportief nie maar spog ook met opgegradeerde onderstel dinamika vir ‘n meer aktiewe bestuur-ervaring.

Die blink nuwe R-Design sierrooster met satyn chroom afwerking is seker die eerste verandering wat mens opmerk, terwyl die uitlaatpype nou deel uitmaak van ‘n sportiewe buffer met kleur-kode diffuser-plaat.

Voeg hierby die treffende 19-duim allooi wiele, wat na 20 of 21 duim opgegradeer kan word vir ‘n meer visuele oompf.

‘n Wye reeks van bykomstighede is ook beskikbaar om die sportiewe aanslag verder te beklemtoon. Dit is veral met die binnekantse stilering waar jy lekker kan kies en keur – van bekleedsel tot sportiewe aluminium sport pedale.

Een van die grootste opgraderings is natuurlik die onderstel om voorsiening vir meer sportiewe bestuur te maak eerder as die gemak (comfort) gebaseerde onderstel in die gewone S90 modelle. Lugvering is om hierdie rede nie by die R-reeks beskikbaar nie aangesien die dinamiese aanslag verlore sou gaan.

Al die ander hoë standaard spesifikasies van die S90 word ook oorgedra na die R-reeks, insluitende die ten volle outomatiese LED hoofligte met die aktiewe draai en hooflig-funksies en LED voorste misligte, agterste parkeersensors, outomatiese klimaatbeheer en vele ander standaard bykomstighede om die motoris en passasiers se rit so gemaklik moontlik te maak.

Tot op snelhede van 130 kph sal die outomatiese spoedbeheer outomaties oorneem om versnelling-, rem- en stuur-funksies oor te neem indien daar oop rybane aan weerskante van die voertuig beskikbaar is.

In stedelike verkeer sal Volvo se outomatiese noodrem-stelsel (AEB) ook beheer oorneem om botsings met fietsryers, voetgangers en groot diere te vermy, ‘n funksie wat dag en nag beskikbaar is.

Die modelle is beskikbaar met twee petrol en twee diesel enjins, almal met 2-liter verplasing-kapasiteit. Al die enjins is gepaar met ‘n 8-spoed “Geartronic” outomatiese ratkas.

Die pryse van die verskillende modelle in die reeks is as volg (BTW uitgesluit):

Volvo S90 T5 FWD R-Design Geartronic – R718 300

Volvo S90 D4 FWD R-Design Geartronic – R742 200

Volvo S90 D5 AWD R-Design Geartronic – R822 900

Volvo S90 T6 AWD R-Design Geartronic – R874 600

BMW Group announces next step in electrification strategy

The BMW company has announced that all brands and model series can be electrified, with a full- electric or plug-in hybrid drivetrain being offered in addition to the combustion engine option. Additional electrified models will be brought to market in the coming years and beyond 2020, the company’s next generation vehicle architecture will enable further fully-electric vehicles.

The new battery-electric MINI will be a variant of the brand’s core 3 door model. This fully electric car will go into production in 2019, increasing the choice of MINI powertrains to include petrol and diesel internal combustion engines, a plug-in hybrid and a battery electric vehicle.

By 2025, the BMW Group expects electrified vehicles to account for between 15-25% of sales. However, factors such as regulation, incentives and charging infrastructure will play a major role in determining the scale of electrification from market to market.

The BMW Group currently produces electrified models at ten plants worldwide; since 2013, all the significant elements of the electric drivetrain for these vehicles come from the company’s plants in Dingolfing and Landshut.

The new, fully-electric MINI is one of a series of electrified models to be launched by the BMW and MINI brands in the coming years. In 2018, the BMW i8 Roadster will become the newest member of the BMW i family. The all-electric BMW X3 has been announced for 2020, and the BMW iNEXT is due in 2021.

Today, the BMW Group offers the widest range of electrified vehicles of any car manufacturer in the world, with nine models already on the market. These range from the full-electric BMW i3 to the company’s newest electrified model, the MINI Cooper S E Countryman ALL4*, a plug-in hybrid version of the MINI Countryman, which is produced by VDL Nedcar in the Netherlands. The company has committed to selling 100,000 electrified vehicles in 2017 and will have a total of 200,000 electrified vehicles on the roads by the end of the year.

*Fuel consumption in the EU test cycle: 2.3 – 2.1 litres/100 km, CO2 emissions: 52 – 49 g/km

Mazda Reveals Exterior of New Mazda CX-8 Crossover SUV



Mazda Motor Corporation has revealed the exterior of its upcoming six to seven crossover SUV, Mazda CX-8. The company’s first new-generation model to feature three rows of seating is scheduled to go on sale in Japan before the end of the year.

Mazda’s latest new-generation model, the CX-8 will serve as the flagship of the brand’s SUV line-up. It’s a new kind of crossover SUV for people who both appreciate quality and need to seat more than five. It has the looks, performance and high-end feel customers expect from a Mazda, yet even adults can sit comfortably in the third row.

Mazda designers worked to add a new dimension of maturity to the KODO-Soul of Motion design theme for an enduring edgy look that will continue to excite customers for many years to come. As the flagship SUV in the market, the focus was on creating a look of class and quality, and every interior part was chosen in careful consideration of color and material.

Aiming to become a brand with which customers feel a strong emotional connection, Mazda will continue advancing its lineup to offer all customers both driving pleasure and outstanding environmental and safety performance.

The New flagship Mazda CX-8 Crossover SUV will be available in Japan this year. Global roll-out has not been confirmed.