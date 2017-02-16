Thabazimbi-myn: Meer inligting na ondersoek – Protection of local steel industry priority for ArcelorMittal SA

Scroll down for English

ArcelorMittal SA het tydens die bekendmaking van die firma se finansiële verslag dit duidelik gestel dat die firma oor hul eie lot wil beskik sover dit die Thabazimbi-myn aan betref. “ArcelorMittal gaan nie dieselfde mynboumetodes as Kumba volg nie. Daar bestaan dalk ‘n manier om dit anders te doen”, het die Uitvoerende Hoof van ArcelorMittal SA, Wim de Klerk gesê.

Tans word daar ‘n omsigtigheidsondersoek aangaande die rehabilitasie van die myn gedoen. ArcelorMittal SA gaan die volle beheer oorneem asook die koste daaraan verbonde, sodra dit gedurende April 2017 deur Sishen Iron Ore Company (SIOC) aan hulle oorgedra word. Hopelik sal daar tydens die volgende ontmoeting meer inligting beskikbaar wees.

De Klerk het as inleiding tot hierdie geleentheid gesê dat ArcelorMittal SA pogings gaan verskerp om die plaaslike staal-industrie teen goedkoop Sjinese invoere te beskerm.

Hy het verder gesê dat ‘n gekonsentreerde poging deur al die belanghebbendes in die staal nywerheid benodig word.

Net soos die pluimvee-bedryf ‘n gesamentlike standpunt ingeneem het, glo hy dieselfde moet in die staal nywerheid gebeur. Hierdie sal die fokuspunt vanjaar vir sy firma wees.

Nieteenstaande die 10% invoerheffing op staal, word daar steeds 1,2 miljoen tonne staal jaarliks ingevoer. Hierdie, het hy gesê, weerspieël die behoefte aan maatreëls om die styging in invoere aan te spreek.

De Klerk het ook daarop gewys dat Thabazimbi-myn voorheen deur Sishen besit en bedryf is. Die ystererts is eksklusief aan ArcelorMittal SA verskaf wat beteken het dat dit is deur ArcelorMittal SA gefinansier is.

Daarom is ArcelorMittal SA huidig verantwoordelik vir 96% van die myn-rehabilitasie. SIOC is vir die bestuur van die perseel en die res van die rehabilitasie verantwoordelik. Mynaktiwiteite is gedurende September 2016 gestaak.

Hy het ook bekend gemaak dat gedurende die jaar eindigend Desember 2016, ArcelorMittal SA sy bedryfsverlies to R1,1 miljard verminder het vergeleke met die R4,7 miljard vir die vorige periode.

‘n 8% toename tot R7,282/tonne in die gemiddelde verkoopprys van staal het die firma gehelp om sy inkomste met 5% te laat groei tot R32,7 miljard, nieteenstaande die volume vloeistaal geproduseer wat effens afgeneem het tot 2.77-miljoen tonne.

ArcelorMittal SA sê die toekoms bly ongelukkig weens die lae ekonomies groei en gebrek aan die verbetering van infrastruktuur redelik onder druk.

Bron: Business Day

Protection of local steel industry priority for ArcelorMittal SA

ArcelorMittal SA is planning to step up its efforts to protect the local steel industry from cheap Chinese imports.

Speaking at the company’s results presentation on Friday, 10 February, ArcelorMittal SA CEO Wim de Klerk said a concentrated effort by all the stakeholders in the steel industry was needed.

“We’ve seen the poultry sector take a collective stand and I believe that is what we should do as well. We will work tirelessly with unions, government and the downstream industry to protect the sector from imports. There will be a big effort and focus on this issue this year,” said De Klerk.

There is a 10% import tariff on steel. Despite this, 1.2-million tonnes were imported into the country. De Klerk said this reflected the need for safeguard measures for primary steel manufacturers to address the surge in imports.

Concerning the rehabilitation of the Thabazimbi mine in Limpopo, De Klerk said the company would be able to provide more details about its future once a due diligence report had been completed.

ArcelorMittal SA will take full management control of the processes and costs related to the rehabilitation of Thabazimbi, which is to be transferred by the Sishen Iron Ore Company (SIOC) in April.

Until 2014, Thabazimbi was a captive mine owned and run by SIOC, supplying ore exclusively to and funded by ArcelorMittal. As a result, ArcelorMittal SA is accountable for 96% of the mine’s current rehabilitation liability. SIOC is responsible for the site’s management and the remaining liability. Mining operations at Thabazimbi ceased in September 2016.

“The transfer is us wanting to manage our own destiny. We won’t mine the way Kumba has mined. Maybe there is a way to do it differently. We owe it to the Thabazimbi community to try. We are doing due diligence. Hopefully, when we meet next we will have more information,” said De Klerk.

In the year to December 2016, ArcelorMittal SA narrowed its operating loss to R1.1bn from R4.7bn in the year-earlier period.

An 8% increase to R7,282/tonne in the average selling price of steel helped the company grow revenue 5% to R32.7bn, despite the volume of liquid steel it produced declining slightly to 4.77-million tonnes.

ArcelorMittal SA said the outlook remained subdued due to low economic growth and lack of infrastructure spend.

Source: Business Day