Kaapstad: Wat is in die Boks – Skryfkompetisie

Biblioteke wat deel uitmaak van die groter Stad van Kaapstad het weereens ʼn skryfkompetisie geloods waarby alle kinders tussen die ouderdomme van 9 en 13 jaar uitgenooi word om hule pennevrug in te skryf.

Met die sukses wat behaal is met die Skryfkompetisie van 2014 wat gefokus het op omgewings bewaring het 100 inskrywings gelok.



Met vanjaar se tema kan jongs skrywers vleuels aan hul verbeelding gee deur ʼn storie te skryf oor ʼn geheimsinnige boks waarop hulle afgekom het.



Die storie begin waar die skrywer ʼn geheimsinne boks, wat tussen die rakke in die skoolbiblioteek weggesteek was, ontdek het.



Die boks was nie net ‘n gewone boks nie maar het allerhande vreemde simbole buite op gehad en ʼn dowwe dreungeluit het uit die boks gekom.



Die eintlike storie begin oor wat gebeur nadat die boks oopgemaak word – en dit is waar jou verbeelding in hoogste rat inskop en jou op ʼn betowerende rit neem.



Die wenners van die kompetisie sal tydens die Oop Boek Fees later vanjaar op 6 Sepetember, aangekondig word.



Die inskrywings is reeds oop maar daar is tot Vrydag 8 Augustus geleentheid om jou storie by jou plaaslike biblioteek in te dien.



Die storie kan in Afrikaans, Engels of isiXhosa geskryf word.



Die Raadslid vir Gemeenskapsdiens en Gesondheid, Francine Higham sê in ʼn verklaring dat die kinders baie verbeelding ryk is end at hierdie kompetisie ʼn manier is om hulle te leer om hul gedagtes neer te skryf – en om te kommunikeer deur die geskrewe taal te gebruik om jouself uit te druk.



Laerskole, Boekklubs en alle kinders in hierdie ouderdomsgroep word aangemoedig om deel te neem. Laerskole kan dit op hulself neem om die kinders in die skool aan te moedig om in te skryf.

Enkel reëls en gedagtes:

Die lengte van die storie word beperk tot tussen 500 en 1500 woorde.

Dit moet ʼn oorspronklike storie wees en geen Kunsmatige Intelligensie (AI) gegenereerde stories sal aanvaar word nie.

Moet handgeskrewe wees.

Kan die vorm aaneem van ʼn prenteboek (Comic/picture book) of ʼn Storie.

Tekeninge en illustrasies word aangemoedig en tel ekstra punte.

En ʼn laaste woord: Geniet.

Young authors wanted: City libraries open entries for magical writing competition

The City of Cape Town’s libraries are once again hosting a writing competition for children aged between nine and 13, with the winners being announced at the Open Book Festival later this year.

In 2024, the writing competition which focused on environmental awareness, garnered entries from 100 young people.

Given its success, the City’s Library and Information Services is rolling out the competition once more.

Primary schools, book clubs and children in the age group are encouraged to participate.

Entries open on Monday 5 May and will close on Friday 8 August 2025.

The theme this year focuses on a mysterious box where the writer has to imagine that they are exploring their school or local library when they stumble upon a mysterious box hidden away between the shelves.

The box has strange symbols and emits a faint humming sound and participants have to write a short story about what happens when they open up the box.

Stories can be written in English, Afrikaans or isiXhosa.

‘Writing provides a creative outlet and also helps children to organise their thoughts and emotions. By putting pen to paper they learn a new way to communicate and use the written language to express themselves. Our children are creative with vivid imaginations and I’m sure the judges will have a hard time picking a winner. I want to encourage all our learners to participate as they could very well write their way to a future as authors,’ said the Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health, Councillor Francine Higham.

Criteria:

Word limit: Between 500 and1 500 words

Must be an original story. No AI generated stories will be accepted

Must be handwritten

Can be in the form of a picture book, short/long story or graphic novel

Drawings and illustrations are encouraged

Key Elements of the Story

A mysterious box in a library setting

A magical adventure

A relatable main character or object

Tips to remember:

Use your imagination and be creative

Must be original works

Points will be given for illustrations/drawings

Most importantly – have fun

The prize-giving will take place during the Open Book Festival on 6 September 2025.

Learners or schools can submit their stories to psp.libraries@capetown.gov.za or submit their story at their nearest library.