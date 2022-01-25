OIM Consulting supports Thabang Child en Youth Centre

What do you do when you have worked away from home in a town like Tabazimbi for the best part of 2021? You give back to the community where you have lived, shopped, dined and socialised for a year.

This is what the staff from management consulting firm OIM Consulting did when they decided to donate to the local organisation, Thabang Children’s Project.

On Thursday, 9 December, staff members handed over a cheque to the value of R20 000 and numerous bags filled with items that the charity listed as essentials at the Centre to Tessa White, General Manager of Thabang CYCC.

Says OIM business analyst Thevania Padiachy who headed the initiative, “At OIM our credo is all about ‘consulting with a purpose’. We strive to make a meaningful contribution to the long-term prosperity of our clients, consultants and employees; and making a difference in the lives of the individual and communities we engage with every day.

“This contribution to Thabang is only one example of putting our mission statement of transforming companies, empowering individuals and impacting communities into action,” she continued.

All staff from OIM Consulting – not only the team in Thabazimbi – were asked to make financial donations in their personal capacity and/or donate basics such as clothes, toiletries and food.

Tessa extended her gratitude to OIM for their generous donation to the facility. She stated that this kind of support and involvement motivates them to keep pushing on even when times are tough.

“OIM wanted to honour the staff for their tireless work investing in the development of these precious children. We can only imagine the magnitude of such a task, and hope that our contribution can make a small difference in the day-to-day lives of the staff and children at Thabang”, said Padiachy.

Present at the hand over ceremony at Thabang Child and Youth Care Centre, from left: Shanon (Thabang); Kgomotso (Thabang); Tessa White (GM at Thabang); Tshepo (Thabang); Thato (OIM); Maipfi; Nkululeko(OIM); Bheki(OIM); Martin (OIM) and Thamara (OIM); Resego (Thabang) and Linda (Thabang).