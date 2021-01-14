Onwettige drankverkope word aangevuur: Agri SA

“Die verbod op verkope van alkohol gaan onwettige verkope net aanvuur”, sê Christo van der Rheede Uitvoerende direkteur van Agri SA, na aanleiding van die verbod op die verkoop van alkohol wat tydens die nuwe Vlak-3 inperking, heringestel is.

“Waarom nie aanlynverkope van alkohol toe laat nie? En waarom ook nie wynplase toe laat om met wynproe en wynverkope voort te gaan nie?”, voeg hy verder by.

Die verantwoordelike gebruik van wyn en alkohol word deur die drankbedryf voorgestaan, aangesien dit volgens die wet vereis word. ‘n Algehele verbod het reeds ‘n uiters negatiewe ekonomiese impak op die bedryf.

Van der Rheede sê dat die Kabinet moet eerder saam met die alkoholbedryf werk om ‘n strategie van stapel te stuur om ‘n kultuur te vestig wat die verantwoordelike gebruik van alkohol bevorder.

“Die impak van ‘n algehele verbod gaan die ekonomiese bydrae van die alkoholbedryf heeltemal vernietig. Daar is strategieë om die bedryf aan die gang te hou en werksgeleenthede te beskerm. Maar dit vereis groter samewerking en uitruil van idees. Luister daarom asseblief tog na die pleidooi van die sektor, luister asseblief mnr die President”, het Van der Rheede afgesluit.

Illegal sales of liquor will only be enhanced: AgriSA

The prohibition on sales of alcohol is only going to fuel illegal sales”, says Christo van der Rheede, Executive Director: Agri SA in response to the newly ban on the sale of alcohol products in line with the recent Level-3 restrictions imposed on South Africa’s population.

“Why not allow online sales of alcohol? And why not allowing wine farms to continue with wine tasting and wine sales? The responsible use of wine and alcohol is advocated by the liquor industry as they are required by law to do so”, Van der Rheede added.

A total ban already has an extremely negative economic impact on the industry, more reason for the Cabinet to rather work with the alcohol industry to launch a strategy to establish a culture that promotes the responsible use of alcohol.

“The impact of a total ban will completely destroy the economic contribution of the alcohol industry. There are strategies to keep the industry going and protect jobs. But it requires greater cooperation and exchange of ideas. Therefore, please listen to the plea of the sector, Please Mr President,” Van der Rheede concluded.