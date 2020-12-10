Partnership with private sector investing in the future

A bold step was taken at the Waterberg TVET College in Regorogile Thabazimbi with the opening of a 40-seat Multimedia Centre at the College on Wednesday 2 December.

The Multi Media Centre was funded by MTN as part of its ongoing partnership with government in order to provide training on local level for the different skills required for South Africa’s complex job market.

In his opening speech Kagiso Montsho, MTN Regional Manager in Limpopo, said that everybody deserves the best possible training to make a difference to their own as well as the country’s future.

By working together, everybody involved in this collective project, will benefit from a beter future.

The MEC for Education for Limpopo, Polly Boshielo, deliver the official speech of the Limpopo Premier Stanley Mathabatha.

In the speech delivered by the Limpopo MEC for education, Polly Boshielo on behalf of the Limpopo Premier Stanley Mathabatha, it was mentioned that it gives great pleasure in writing the history books in bringing this state of the art learning facility in the collective quest to deliver quality tertiary education to the people.

MTN was thanked for caring for the people and for connecting the students to the world through a lifeline of education.

Boshielo mentioned that this is an important intervention which will undoubtedly play a crucial role in the education of the students, ensuring access to Information and Communications Technology (ICT).

ICT skills are essential for everyday functioning in the world of work, education, be it basic education or higher education and leisure.

The Media Centre is the result of a public-private partnership taking a centre stage and a commitment to action in the delivery of college infrastructure and learning equipment, demonstrating that education is indeed a societal issue.

The MEC for Education for Limpopo, Polly Boshielo unveils the plaque to officially and cuts the ribbon to open the Multi Media Centre at the Waterberg TVET College. Joining her in the ceremony is Kagiso Montsho, MTN Regional Manager in Limpopo. (Pictures: Jimmy Malebati)

The MEC for Education in Limpopo, Polly Boshielo, in discussion with one of the students in the Multi Media Centre.

Technology played a vital role in communications during this period of lockdown, enabling many sectors to carry on working by making use of this technology.

Boshielo concluded by saying that the college is implored to look after this facility end ensure that it is not vandalized.

In his acceptance speech, Khomotsa Dipela, principal of Waterberg TVET College, thanked MTN for their investment launched on the campus whereby the college can offer something to the community.

He also committed the college to ensure that the this investment will be part of the concept of the college with propper management and budget for future applications.