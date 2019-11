Well developed irrigation farm on the Crocodile River Water Scheme, Thabazimbi, being auctioned on Tuesday 26 November 2019 at 11:00

Improvements include three residential dwellings, weigh bridge, horse stables, 1 big hanger for aircraft and much more.

Water right which was confirmed with the Crocodile River-West Besproeiingsraad is 190.3 hectares from the river and 300 hectares from boreholes adjoining the river.

Aircraft hanger

Holding dam West

Holding dam East

Irrigable land

Irrigable Land

Office building

Irrigation pump

Shed building and silos