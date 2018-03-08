Thabazimbi Motors & Landbou – your local Honda agency in Thabazimbi

Now available – The ideal motorcycle for the farm,

from the Honda African Twin CRF1000A / CRF1000D

The all-terrain motorcycle

to the comfortable motor cycle for the town,

the Elite 125 scooter.

Check it out at Thabazimbi Motors, your Honda agency

in Warmbaths Road Thabazimbi

Honda African Twin CRF1000A/CRF1000D

Available from- R187 000

(only available on order)

Mountain, desert, rock, sand – and everything in between. Conquer it all at the throttle of the Africa Twin. Almost 30 years ago, the Africa Twin conquered the Paris-Dakar Rally. This year, it’s been reimagined with the same True Adventure spirit.

Honda ACE 125

From- R21 000

Small Size, Big Appeal

Designed for convenience, the all-new Honda ACE 125 is excellently practical with an enhanced load capacity is the integration of a long seat, stylishly innovative and comfortable. Better still, the bike boasts Honda’s legendary reliability and all-round low cost, low maintenance efficiency.

Elite 125

From- R21 900

For affordable and stylish commuting

The powerful and efficient Elite 125cc Scooter sports class leading torque and returns fuel consumption of approximately 40km/l and is lively enough to get you to any destination. It’s the perfect mix of style and affordability, which makes it the ideal way to get around.

Outstanding on/off-road performer

Honda XR125 / XR150 / XR190

From- R27 500

The practically styled XR range is designed for the young enthusiast and fitted with an array of Honda’s built-to-last features that provide users with years of trouble-free, low maintenance riding enjoyment.

Contact our Sales representative, Lee Erasmus

or

Spares manager, Vincent Wentink

Thabazimbi Motors & Landbou

Tel (014) 777 1593

Lee Erasmus – Honda Sales Representative at Thabazimbi Motors