Local News – Water interruption-leakage repairs to affect water supply

Report just came in that TLM Water Services tem will be repairing another leakage at Meyer mine, Kumba area. The pumping and supply of water to Thabazimbi town, Regorogile all extensions, Ipelegeng and Mmebane will be interrupted or shut down tomorrow, Monday, 8 January 2018.

The shut down will be from 07:00 -19:00.

Water related issues can be reported to the municipality on the following numbers 0837032805.

TLM TECHNICAL SERVICES – Issued by: Communications Unit