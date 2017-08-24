Very Best of New and Old Models at Wesbank SA Motoring Experience

A mouth-watering array of the very latest models as well as many classics of the past will await visitors to the WesBank SA Motoring Experience at the Kyalami Grand Prix circuit on September 1-3. The scope ranges from the very latest Aston Martin DB 11 to Paul Koski’s 1904 Curved Dash Oldsmobile and 1909 Star.

The show will have an amazing display of seven of the latest supercars: Lamborghini Aventador S Coupe, McLaren 570S, Aston Martin DB 11 (featured photo), Mercedes-Benz AMG GTC, Audi R8, Porsche and Bentley. Besides being on static display and having their engines started now and again, some of these cars will take to the track during the three days of the show.

Then, for the lovers of veteran, vintage, and classic cars there will be a wide variety of more than 140 on show, exhibited in the car club area on display at platform 1 by members of 15 clubs. Visitors will be able to move among the cars and engage with the enthusiastic owners or club members.

Among the special models that will be on display will be a 1989 Lancia Delta HF Integral, a rare right-hand-drive Alpine Renault A310, a DKW Junior, which is like the car driven by Sarel van der Merwe in his first motor race at Kyalami. An immaculate 1959 two-door Chevrolet Impala is sure to wow fans of American cars from the fintail era.

Several original or re-creations of famous racing cars will be on display in this area too, including Genie Racing’s Lola T70 and a Porsche 917 licenced to be driven on the road, as well as classic racing cars belonging to the Scribante team.

Clubs that will participate include the Vintage and Veteran Club, Volvo Owners’ Club, Ford Cortina Fun Club, DKW Club, Pretoria Street Rod Club, Swiftspeed Club, RS Club, Renault Club ZA, Mini Owners’ Club of SA, Cobra Club, Porsche Club, Renault Duster Club there will also be a display by Concours South Africa, which held its annual competition at Sun City recently.

Dedicated Gautrain Shuttle Services to and from the Festival via the Gautrain Midrand Station makes logistics a breeze.

Tickets available at iTickets.co.za for R150 per adult.

