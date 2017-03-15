Landelike veiligheid geniet hoëvlak aandag – Rural safety enjoys high-level attention

Scroll down for English

Agri SA se Landelike Beveiligingskomitee het die week met ‘n hoëvlak polisie afvaardiging en ander verteenwoordigers van die land se veiligheidsmagte indringende gesprekke gevoer en beplanning gedoen oor verskeie landelike veiligheidsaspekte wat die veiligheid van die boerderygemeenskap bedreig

Die onbevredigende situasie rakende plaasaanvalle en -moorde wat ernstige gevolge vir die boerderygemeenskap inhou, het spesifiek aandag geniet.

Die Komitee het gemaan dat plaasaanval en -moordstatistieke versigtig gebruik moet word om nie emosies onnodig op te jaag nie.

Die voorkoms van plaasmoorde die afgelope tyd spreek boekdele van die volgehoue misdaadaanslag op boere, plaaswerkers en hulle gesinne, wat uiteraard ook Suid-Afrika se strewe na voedselsekerheid en ‘n stabiele landelike gebied benadeel”, sê Möller, President van Agri SA.

Volgens Möller verwerp Agri SA ten sterkste alle uitsprake oor die besetting van landbougrond en aansprake dat boere hulle grond op ‘n onregmatige wyse bekom het en dit daarom geregverdig sou wees om die grond te beset en terug te neem. Gebeurlikheidsbeplanning om die optrede teen te staan, is bespreek en provinsiale organisasies is versoek om dit tot op plaaslike vlak deur te voer.

Bestaande polisiebeleid en prosedures oor die hantering van betreding- en grondbesettingsklagtes, is weereens bevestig en ‘n beroep is op die polisie gedoen om plattelandse polisiestasies te sensiteer, rakende die implementering daarvan op plaaslike vlak.

Ten slotte sê Möller dat die Agri Securitas Trustfonds daar gestel is om aanvullende bydraes te maak op boereverenigingvlak om die gemeenskappe te help om hulle eie veiligheid te verbeter. Verskeie landelike beveiligingsprojekte is al gefinansier deur die Trustfonds, wat bygedra het om die boerderygemeenskap te beveilig.

Agri SA se provinsiale organisasies speel ‘n belangrike rol in die evaluering van die versoeke en navrae oor die benutting van fondse kan aan die organisasies gerig word.

Rural safety enjoys high-level attention

Agri SA’s Rural Safety Committee met with a high-level police delegation and other representatives of the country’s security forces for in-depth discussions and planning regarding various rural safety aspects that threaten the security of the farming community.

The unacceptable situation regarding farm attacks and murders, which have serious consequence for the farming community, received specific attention. The committee warned that farm attack and murder statistics should be used cautiously so as to not stir up emotions unnecessarily.

The incidence of recent farm murder speaks volumes about the sustained criminal onslaught on farmers, farm workers and their families, which is clearly not conducive for food security in South Africa and the stability of rural areas”, said Möller, President Agri SA.

According to Möller, Agri SA firmly rejects all statements relating to the occupation of agricultural land and allegations that farmers had acquired their land unlawfully and that this justifies illegal occupation of farms and land grabs. Contingency plans to counter such actions were discussed yesterday and provincial organisations were asked to implement these at local level.

Existing police policy and procurers for dealing with trespassing and land invasions complaints were reaffirmed and the police were urged to sensitised local police station regarding the implantation thereof on local level.

In closing, Möller said, the Agri Securitas Trust Fund has been established to make supplementary contributions to farmer associations to assist communities to improve their own safety. Various rural safety projects have been financed by the Trust Fund, which in turn contributes towards safeguarding the farming community.

Agri SA’s provincial organisations play an important role in evaluating such requests and enquiries concerning funding requests can be directed to these organisations.