Recent rains welcome at Mapungubwe National Park

Mapungubwe National Park, like the rest of the country, was drought stricken in the last couple of months, but thanks to the recent rains the Park is looking greener and the Limpopo River which runs through the Park is flowing again.

From November 2016 until the end of January 2017, more than 400mm of rain was recorded (157mm in November, 184 in December and 68mm in January) and that has completely changed the outlook of the park which was very bleak not long ago.

According to the Park Manager, Mr. Conrad Strauss the recent rain is most welcome after such a long spell of drought in the area, he said “The drought had not adversely affected us, in that we did not lose any animals as a result of drought, but had it continued we could have lost a number of animals but now we are a bit relieved and it’s so good to see the river in its current state and the Park so green.”

A visit to Mapungubwe National Park offers visitors an opportunity to view Limpopo and Shashe rivers as well as South Africa, Botswana and Zimbabwe as they collide.

