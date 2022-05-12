Medhof bied aan: Baba- en Kleuter Fotokompetisie tydens Landbouskou

Medhof Apteek is vanjaar weereens die aanbieder van die gereelde Baba- en Kleuter Fotokompetisie wat tydens vanjaar se Thabazimbi Landbouskou gaan plaasvind.

Weens die Covid-19 Pandemie inperking kon die vorige twee jare se gereelde skou nie aangebied word nie en word daar met alle mag ingeklim om ’n skou aan te bied wat in die voetspore van die vorige aanbiedings sal volg.

Medhof nooi die publiek om gerus hul kinders vir die kompetisie te kom inskryf. Die wenners sal op 30 Julie 2022 tydens die Landbouskou op die Skouterrein bekend gemaak word.

Hieronder volg meer inligting aangaande die kompetisie wat al jou vrae sal beantwoord.

Neem ook kennis van die inskrywingsfooi, datums, tye en die plek waar foto’s geneem sal word.

Medhof Pharmacy presents: Baby & Toddler Photo Competition at the Thabazimbi Agricultural Show

Medhof Pharmacy invites you to enter you child in this year’s Baby & Toddler Photo Competition with the winners being announced at the Thabazimbi Agricultural Show on Saturday 30 July 2022 at the Thabazimbi Show Grounds.

Scroll Down to read more about the competition and the most frequent asked questions.

Take note of the entry fee as well as the dates, times and venue where the photographs wil be taken.

Also se future advertisement concerning dates, times and venue in this publication.

Thabazimbi Agricultural Show Baby & Toddler Photo Competition – Frequently asked questions

Who is the Photographer?

We always make use of reputable photographers in and around Thabazimbi. Mari Engelbrecht will be representing the 2022 Photo competition.

How much is the entry fee?

R150 per entry/child, this includes a printed photo of your child, and also FREE entry for the participant at the Landbouskou on Saturday 30th July 2022.

When & Where will the photos be taken?

We have selected 2 Saturdays ( 4th & 25th of June 2022) from 9am – 1pm. Photos will be taken inside Medhof Pharmacy. No appointments needed.

Should I dress according to the theme?

YES – dressing according to the theme will be an advantage. (Theme – Farm Life)

When is the prize giving?

Winners will be announced on the 30th of July Saturday.

Where is the prize giving?

At the Landbouskou show grounds, in the Trollope hall.

What are the age categories?

0-3 months, 3-6 months, 6-12 months, 12-24 months, 36-48 months, 48-60 months and 60-72 months.

Who will judge?

All the sponsors of the competition including the Pharmaceutical Representatives.

How do I enter?

Visit Medhof Pharmacy on the selected dates, fill in the entry form, pay your entry fee

and have your baby/toddler’s photo taken in store and ENTER.

What is the publics choice?

This year we will also add the entries photos on Medhof’s Facebook page on the 2nd June (Monday @8am.) The Publics choice; child with the most likes on Medhof’s Facebook page will win the GRAND PRIZE!



