Aandklokreël van die baan vir die Nuwejaar

Suid-Afrika betree 2022 met die opheffing van die aandklokreël wat mense verbied het om vanaf 12 uur middernag tot 4 uur soggens op straat te wees.

Hierdie opheffing is betyds vir Vrydag se oujaarsdagvieringe wat nou mag oorloop tot in die nuwe jaar.

Die opheffing van die aandklokreël is deur die kabinet Donderdagaand gedoen as deel van die herbesinning oor die Covid-19 Inperking beperkings. Dit volg nadat pres Cyril Ramaphosa vroeër die dag saam met premiers en burgemeesters oor die stand van die pandemie vergader het.

Ingevolge ’n verdere verandering mag alkohol nou ook na 23:00 verkoop word deur instansies wie se lisensievoorwaardes dit toelaat. Hiermee saam word binnenshuise saamtrekke beperk tot 1000 mense en 2000 vir buitemuurse saamtrekke.

Hierdie veranderings gaan beslis help om die inwoners van Suid-Afrika met nuwe moed die nuwe jaar te betree en is ’n tree vorentoe om die restaurante en kuierplekke aan te help op hul pad na herstel na die versmorende beperkings op restaurant en die alkohol bedryf in die geheel. Hierdie beperkings het gelei tot duisende afleggings en het ook veroorsaak dat talle restaurante en kroeë hulle deure permanent moes sluit.

Amptelike verklaring deur die Presidensie:

Official notice from the Presidency:

Cabinet Approves Changes To Covid-19 Regulations

A special Cabinet meeting held earlier today, 30 December 2021, has approved several changes to the Adjusted Alert Level 1 COVID-19 regulations.

This follows meetings of the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) and the President’s Coordinating Council (PCC), which received updates on the management of the current 4th wave of COVID-19 in South Africa, which is mainly driven by the Omicron variant.

COVID-19 Update:

The information gathered through the system used by the Department of Health has reported a 29.7% decrease in the number of new cases detected in the week ending 25 Dec 2021 (89,781), compared to the number of new cases detected in the previous week (127,753).

All indicators suggest the country may have passed the peak of the fourth wave at a national level. Cases declined in all provinces except the Western Cape and Eastern Cape, which recorded increases of 14% and 18%, respectively. There has been a decline in hospital admissions in all provinces except the Western Cape.

While the Omicron variant is highly transmissible, there has been lower rates of hospitalisation than in previous waves. This means that the country has a spare capacity for admission of patients even for routine health services.

Changes to COVID-19 regulations:

Based on the trajectory of the pandemic, the levels of vaccination in the country and the available capacity within the health sector, Cabinet has decided to make the following changes to Adjusted Alert Level 1 with immediate effect:

-The curfew will be lifted. There will therefore be no restrictions on the hours of movement of people.

-Gatherings are restricted to no more than 1 000 people indoors and no more than 2 000 people outdoors.

Where the venue is too small to accommodate these numbers with appropriate social distancing, then no more than 50 per cent of the capacity of the venue may be used. All other restrictions remain in place.

The risk of increase in infections is still high given the high transmissibility of the Omicron variant. Government calls on all organisers of these gatherings to ensure that all health protocols are observed at all times and that all attendees are encouraged to be vaccinated.

-Alcohol establishments that have licences to operate beyond 23h00 will revert back to full licence conditions.

The NCCC will continue to closely monitor the situation and will make further adjustments as necessary, particularly if pressure on health facilities increases.

The wearing of masks in public places is still mandatory, and failure to wear a mask when required remains a criminal offence.

South Africans are urged to continue observing basic health protocols to prevent the transmission of the virus.

Vaccination remains the best defence against severe illness, hospitalisation and death from COVID-19. All people in South Africa who have not yet done so are encouraged to vaccinated as soon as possible. This includes people who are eligible for booster shots.

Parents are reminded to support their children aged 12 years and older to use this opportunity to vaccinate before schools open. This will avoid learners losing school time as a result of testing positive or as a result of contact with people infected with COVID-19.

Issued by the Minister in the Presidency, Mondli Gungubele.