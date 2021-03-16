Beurtkrag – Thabazimbi Munisipaliteit – Loadshedding – Thabazimbi Municipality

National Loadshedding (Stage 1) Extended until Saturday, 20 March at 05:00am

Loadshedding will be reduced to Stage 1 from 05:00 on Wednesday, 17 March 2021, and continue until 05:00 on Saturday, 20 March 2021 as the power system is still severely constrained.

If indeed implemented accordingly, TLM areas will be affected as follows:

WEDNESDAY, 17 MARCH 2021

Thabazimbi town, Spitskop, Makoppa, Dwaalboom, Sentrum, Rooiberg, Kromdraai and Regorogile all extensions.

07:00~09:30

Northam and Leeupoort/Raphuti

23:00~01:30

THURSDAY, 18 MARCH 2021

Thabazimbi town, Spitskop, Makoppa, Dwaalboom, Sentrum, Rooiberg, Kromdraai and Regorogile all extensions.

15:00~17:30

Northam and Leeupoort/Raphuti

None.

FRIDAY, 19 MARCH 2021

Thabazimbi town, Spitskop, Makoppa, Dwaalboom, Sentrum, Rooiberg, Kromdraai and Regorogile all extensions.

23:00~01:30

Northam and Leeupoort/Raphuti

07:00~09:30

SATURDAY, 20 MARCH 2021

Thabazimbi town, Spitskop, Makoppa, Dwaalboom, Sentrum, Rooiberg, Kromdraai and Regorogile all extensions.

None.

Northam and Leeupoort/Raphuti

None.

If any changes, we will communicate accordingly.

Issued by the TLM Communications Department