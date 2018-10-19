Auction: Bakery and Catering Equipment in Thabazimbi and Machinery in Kempton Park

Van’s Auctioneers will present two loose asset auctions where a large variety of assets will come under the hammer.

On 30 October 2018 some of the content of a supermarket and bakery in Thabazimbi will be on offer. Apart from the cool room with compressors the items will also include dough mixers, stainless steel tables, bun maker and dough rollers, gas burners, deep fryers, electric bread slicers. A variety of fridges, display warmers, display shelving, tills and shelves will also be available.

The auction will also include wooden benches, chairs, pool tables, television sets and many more.

This auction will start at 11h00 and will be held at the premises situated at Buy Rite Supermarket and Meal Market Restaurant at 25 Rietbok Street in Thabazimbi.

Date: Tuesday 30 October 2018 – 11:00

Viewing: Day prior to auction

Various machinery will be offered on a liquidation auction in Spartan in Kempton Park on 1 November 2018. The machinery includes beam saws, moulders, heavy duty drill press, compressors, overhead routers, benches, tables and more. A variety of office furniture, computers, and kitchenware will also fall under the hammer at this auction.

The auction will also start and 11h00 and will be held at 11B Forge Road in Spartan, Kempton Park.

The auction will also start and 11h00 and will be held at 11B Forge Road in Spartan, Kempton Park.

