Unplanned water interruption / Onbeplande onderbreking in watervoorsiening

The municipality has received a notification from Water Services team that water supply will be interrupted on Tuesday, 19 June 2018 from 07:00-19:00 due to repairs and maintenance on the main water pipeline at the main pump station.

Areas to be affected include Thabazimbi town, Regorogile all extensions, SASSA and Thabazimbi hospital areas, Industrial area, Lephalale Junction and Thaba Mall and surround. The repair will be completed by 19:00.

The public is advised to use water sparingly to avoid shortages.

Water related issues can be reported to the municipality on the following numbers 083 703 2805.

Our sincere apologies for the inconvenience during the above period.

TLM TECHNICAL SERVICES – Issued by: Communications Unit

Onbeplande onderbreking in watervoorsiening

Die munisipaliteit het kennis ontvang vanaf die watervoorsieningspan dat watertoevoer Dinsdag 19 Mei 2018 onderbreek sal word vanaf 07:00- 19:00 as gevolg van herstelwerk en onderhoud op die hoof toevoerpyplyn by die hoof-pompstatsie.

Gebiede wat geaffekteer sal word is Thabazimbi-dorp, Regorogile – alle uitbreidings, Industriële gebied, SASSA en Thabazimbi Hospitaal, Lephalale Junction asook Thaba Mall en die omliggende gebied.

Die herstelwerk sal teen 19:00 voltooi wees.

Inwoners word gemaan om water spaarsamig te gebruik om watertekorte te voorkom.

Water-verwante aangeleenthede kan by die munisipaliteit by 082 703 2805 aangemeld word.

Verskoning word gebied vir enige ongerief veroorsaak.

TPM Tegniese Dienste – Uitgereik deur: Komunikasie Eenheid