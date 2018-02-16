Onbeplande wateronderbreking Saterdag 22:00

Thabazimbi Munisipaliteit ondervind probleme met waterverskaffeing as gevolg van groot water lekkasies op die hoofwatertoevoerlyn na Thabazimbi by die pompstasie. Werkers is besig om die probleem reg te stel.

Geen tydskaal kan verskaf word van wanneer die probleem oopgelos sal wees nie.

Geaffekteerde gedeeltes sluit in Thabazimbi dorp asook alle Regorogile uitbreidings.

Maintenance on piont of sales vending

The TLM has given notice that due to server maintenance of the point of sale system, as well as the upgrade of the MDMS, vending will be down on Thursday 22 February 2018 as from about 07:00 till 15:30.

The two points which will be affected are the sales points at BP an Total Filling Stations.

Vullis verwydering – Refuse removal

The TLM refuse department would like to apologise for any inconveniences which might have been caused by the collection of refuse as per usual schedule due to challenges with trucks.

The refuse department will ensure that all backlogs are attended to.

Residents are kindly requested to ensure that refuse is ready for collection as the refuse department will be operating without schedule until the backlog is addressed, including Saturday and Sunday over weekends.

For more information, contact Mr David Moabelo, acting Manager Community Services at 071 795 2342.

Vullisverwydering agterstand

Die TPM vullis verwydering departement vra hiermee om verskoning vir enige ongerief wat veroorsaak kon wees deurdat vullis nie volgens die bestaande skedule verwyder is nie weens probleme ondervind met vullisverwydering vragmotors.

Die departement sal toesien dat alle agterstallige verwyderings gedoen word.

Inwoners word vriendelik versoek om vullis gereed te hou vir verwydering tot al die vullis verwyder is ongeag die skedule, insluitend Saterdae en Sondae oor naweke.

Vir meer inligting kan mnr David Moabelo, waarnemende Bestuurder Gemeenskapsdienste by 071 795 2342 gekontak word.