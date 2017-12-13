Marakele Animal Sanctury on your Bucket List this holiday

No need to go all the way to Gauteng or the Lowveld to see the King of the Jungle live with Marakele Animal Sanctuary right on your doorstep at Thabazimbi.

Marakele Animal Sanctuary is situated 9 km’s out of the town in the Limpopo region of the bushveld, surrounded by the beautiful Waterberg Mountains.

At the Animal Sanctuary they have lions – including tawny and white, Bengal tigers, white tiger, spotted hyena, cheetah, leopards, ocelots, bob cats, caracal, black back jackal, mongoose, raccoons, serval, lynx, coatie bear, spotted genet, Marmoset monkeys, Capuchin monkeys, ring tailed lemurs, brown lemurs, spider monkeys and also a collection of exotic birds.

In short, one of the best collections of wild animals virtually on the doorstep of the big five Marakele National Park.

Make this a relaxing stop where the whole family can relax while viewing the animals, on your way to, or returning from Marakele National Park.

Entrance to the sanctuary is R120 per adult, R60 for children while toddlers under three go in for free.

Book a trip on the Lion Mobile for the experience of your life, where groups are taken into the lion camp in a cage mounted on the back of a 4×4 vehicle. This close you have never been to a lion, with lions rolling on the gritted roof right above you and munching on a piece of steak on the cab roof right in front of you.

Trips can be booked at R70 per adult and R30 for a child.

Group bookings can be made by prior arrangement with Emma. Call her on 071 597 7752.

Feeding times are every Wednesday and Sunday at 12:00.

The sanctuary is open all days of the year including all public holidays. Monday to Friday they open at 08:00 and close at 16:00 while on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays the gate open at 09:00 and close at 16:00.

Please note that Marakele Animal Sanctuary do not close over Christmas and will be open for the normal time of public holidays.

Cool down in the splash pool or make use of the braai facilities while the kids keep themselves busy in the play area. A small tuck shop provides cool drinks and chips as well as thatched sitting area.