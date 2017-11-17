Die betekenis van Kersfees en Jesus se geboorte

Dit beteken dat die familie bymekaarkom om Jesus se geboorte te vier.

Dit is lekker om presente vir mekaar te gee en dit maak Kersfees spesiaal.

Hier by Abraham Kriel Kinderhuis in Nylstroom beleef ons Kersfees as ’n tyd van omgee en liefde.

U bydrae is van onskatbare waarde.

Ons voorsien op ’n daaglikse basis aan 170 kinders gebalanseerde maaltye en versorging en daarom benodig ons deurlopende ondersteuning.

Ons het ’n huis-stelsel waar daar gemiddeld 11 kinders per huis deur ‘’n kinderversorger hanteer en versorg word.

Abraham Kriel Kinderhuis is afhanklik van u as donateur en mense wat omgee.

Om ‘n donasie te maak, kliek op die skakel hieronder en voltooi asseblief hierdie form.

Abraham Kriel Children’s Home – Taking their needs into account

At Abraham Kriel Children’s Home we provide 170 children with a balanced meal and care on a daily basis, and therefore we need continuous support. Your contribution is of priceless value to us.

We have a home system that cares for an average of 11 children per house. We have 15 house.

Meat/Groceries

Our biggest and most expensive need is meat, can food, non-perishables products, groceries, detergents and even clothes. To all the hunters who heard our outcry, thank you!

Cleaning Agents

We have a monthly expense of ± R15 000 for detergents. It’s items like dishwashing liquid, pine gel, toilet paper, bleach, Handy Andy or all purpose, brooms, dusters, garbage bags, washing powder, softener etc.

Vision

Abraham Kriel Children’s Home, Nylstroom, has a vision that children should be cared for to become happy, healthy and well disciplined members of the community, taking the needs of others into account

Mission

Abraham Kriel Children’s Home, Nylstroom, has a mission that children of all denominations should be cared for according to the holistic approach, taking the constitution of the country into account so that the physical, religious, educational, welfare and social needs of the children may be met.

We at Abraham Kriel Children’s Home, depend on you as a sponsor and people who care.