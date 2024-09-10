Wian Süllwald bekroon as TLU SA Jongboer van die Jaar 2024

Wian Süllwald, a 31-year-old farmer from Bela-Bela in the Waterberg district, was proudly named TLU SA’s Young Farmer of the Year 2024 on 4 September during the TLU SA Congress 2024 at the CSIR.



This achievement is particularly remarkable as Süllwald is the first pig farmer to win TLU SA’s Young Farmer competition. Süllwald, who lives on the family farm with his wife Irmarie, holds high qualifications in Economics and Business Management, as well as Astro Forex Training.



He has been actively involved in the farming industry for four years, working closely with his father and uncle to manage the family farm. His responsibilities on the farm are extensive, ranging from daily management and production oversight to breeding replacement animals. He also focuses on maintaining health and quality standards.



Süllwald’s farming operations include pig production, beef cattle, a love for horses, and crop forecasting. RK Boerdery even holds shares in a pig abattoir. As the winner of this annual competition by TLU SA, Süllwald received substantial prizes, including a bakkie sponsored for a year by Hatfield Motor Group, a trip to Paris sponsored by Manitou, and cash prizes sponsored by Santam.



He also received a book sponsored by Lig in Duisternis Uitgewers. Süllwald’s reaction to his victory was one of humility and gratitude. “It’s a great honour to win, especially when I think of my father and uncle, who played a major role in my success. I am a product of their craftsmanship, and I am grateful to them as my mentors.”



He also thanked the sponsors for their contributions to the competition and mentioned that he is already proudly driving the bakkie he won. Wian looks forward to his visit to the Manitou factory in France next year and is excited to witness the production of machinery up close.



He has also set aside some of the prize money he received from Santam for his wife, Irmarie, so she can join him on this adventure. With a background in professional sports, Wian is naturally competitive, but he acknowledges that there are other young farmers who are also excelling.



His message to fellow young farmers is: “Get involved in organised agriculture and reach out to experts. Farming today is about more than just the practical aspects. Learn from older or fellow farmers and make a difference where you can.” Wian is determined to promote agriculture and make a difference wherever he can, especially in the pig industry. “My hands are open to promote agriculture and educate people. It’s important to make a contribution,” he concludes.