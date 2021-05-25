Die Kwêvoël

Win with Buco: Trailer, Gas Stove or Generator could be yours

Win Big with Buco Thabazimbi – Spend R500 in-store to stand a chance to win one of these big prizes.

First Prize: Campmaster Trailer full of prizes estimated at R30 000.
Second Prize: Totai 60cm 4-burner full gas stove to the value of R6 000.
Third Prize: Livingstone generator to the value of R4 500.

Valid from 24 May – 5 June 2021

Prizes in-store at Buco Thabazimbi

Phone us at 014 772 1407 for your free quotation

Business hours

Monday – Friday:  07:00 – 17:00
Saturday – 07:00 – 12:00
www.buco.co.za