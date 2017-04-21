Thabazimbi Bore – For all your Geo-Technical and D.Th.-Percussion drilling needs

What started off as a one-man operation when my father founded the company in 1995, has grown to a highly technical operation within the 20 years since I joined and run the company.

My company offers the best solution for a domestic or commercial borehole, considering the rising cost of water, not even to mention the shortage thereof.

One should also remember that if you drill a borehole, it would increase the value of your property and this means that drilling for water is always a good investment.

My company offers the best free advice and quality service, so when considering a borehole, let me be your preferred supplier.

Areas we cover

Thabazimbi, Dwaalboom, Ellisras, Marken, Vaalwater, Rooibokkraal, Warmbad, Settlers, Naboom, Nylstroom, Marble-Hall, Roedtan and Tuinplaas. Even if your area is not listed, please contact me for a quote. With 3 drilling machines, I am expanding my business and may be working in the your area.

What my customers say

I was really worried about the water restrictions and shortages in our town. Gerrit Botha of Thabazimbi Bore offered excellent service for a good price, and now I know I can maintain my swimming pool and lovely garden with peace of mind – Maria Geldenhuys

I am a farmer and frequently need new boreholes when expanding my farming. I have made use of Thabazimbi Bore since 2000, I would highly recommend this company to anyone – Quartus van Baalen

Contact / Kontak Gerrit Botha

082 652 7460 084 208 3624