Kennisgewing: Thabazimbi water- en straatsluiting

Die watertoevoer sal vandag, 2 Maart 2021, vanaf 05:00 tot 18:00 gestaak word weens die installasie van nuwe Valve Chambers.

Late notification: Water supply will be affected from 05:00 till 18:00 on 2 March 2021. This is due to the installation of fittings for the newly constructed Valve Chambers.

The following roads, C/0 Hamerkop and Jakaranda and Hamerkop and Hibiscus streets, will be closed from 07:00 till 17:00 on 2 March 2021.

The contractor will be digging a road crossing at Hamerkop street. This is part of the development of the water Resources project in Thabazimbi to connect the newly constructed pipeline to the existing water infrastructure.

Tokkie Swanepoel