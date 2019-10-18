TLU SA beoog optrede teen Eskom oor beurtkrag

Scroll down for English

TLU SA vind dit uiters verdag dat Eskom skielik beurtkrag instel, slegs dae nadat die elektrisiteitsverskaffer ‘n hofsaak teen Nersa, die reguleerder, aanhangig gemaak het omdat die entiteit nie tevrede was met die tariefverhogings wat goedgekeur is nie.

“Dit wil byna voorkom of hier sprake is van ‘n subtiele afpersing, soos dit in die verlede ook al meermale plaasgevind het as Eskom dit oneens was met Nersa se besluite,” sê Louis Meintjes, die president van TLU SA. “Die verbruiker begin al die indruk kry dat as Eskom nie sy sin kry nie, daar beurtkrag ingestel word as ‘n soort hefboom.

“Die verduideliking dat daar al van Saterdag af probleme is, maar die land word eers Woensdag onverhoeds betrap, sonder enige vooraf waarskuwing, is net so onaanvaarbaar “ sê hy.

“Baie boere moet in hierdie droogtetoestande en warm temperature hulle besproeiing behoorlik skeduleer, sodat hulle voedsel vir die land se tafels kan voorsien. Hulle is die reg van behoorlike beplanning ontneem deur Eskom se laksheid en ongevoelige optrede. Ek wil boere wat skade as gevolg hiervan ly, vra om TLU SA te kontak, sodat ons kan kyk na gepaste optrede om die skade te verhaal.

“Eskom het wel geld vir duur hofsake teen Nersa, maar kan nie noodsaaklike instandhouding bekostig nie. Dit is totaal onaanvaarbaar, en Eskom se bedryfshoof se verskoning aan die land vir die beurtkrag is nie die papier werd waarop dit staan nie,” sê Meintjes.

TLU SA considers taking steps against Eskom over load shedding

TLU SA finds it highly suspicious that Eskom, being dissatisfied with the rate increases approved by Nersa, suddenly instituted load shedding only days after commencing legal action against the electricity regulator.

“It is difficult not to conclude that there is subtle extortion being applied, especially considering the fact that this has occurred on a number of occasions previously when Eskom has been dissatisfied with Nersa’s decisions,” said Louis Meintjies, TLU SA president. The consumer may be excused for believing that Eskom is using load shedding as a method to impose its will on consumers when rulings are taken against it.

“The organisation’s explanation that problems have been experienced since Saturday, while the country was unexpectedly subjected to load shedding without prior warning, is equally unacceptable,” he said.

Correct irrigation scheduling during the crippling drought and current extreme temperatures is vitally important for farmers so that they can provide food for South African consumers. They have been unilaterally denied the right of proper advance planning through Eskom’s irresponsible and uncaring attitude. I want to invite farmers who have suffered losses or damage as a result to contact TLU SA so that we can investigate appropriate action for reparations.

“Eskom has funds available to institute expensive legal action against Nersa, yet cannot afford essential maintenance and repairs. This is completely unacceptable and Eskom’s operational manager’s apology for the significant damage suffered by the country’s economy is not worth the paper it is written on,” said Meintjies.



