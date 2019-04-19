Redpath Mining and local business involved in helping Thabang Children’s Project.

Looking after homeless children demands a high level of caring, not only from the actual caretakers but also from the community wherein it operates.

Thabang Child and Youth Care Centre in Thabazimbi has been doing this, right from its inception in 2005 and is the only Child and Youth Care centre in the South western part of Limpopo Province.

During this bad economic climate, it is comforting to have donors such as Redpath Mining, partnering with Thabang to uplift the needy children within its care. Redpath Mining is a mining contractor which operates at Northam Platinum Mine.

Thabang was originally given a house on a plot of ground by Egon Mauss. This was next to Leadwood lodge in the Roodedam area. For ten years this was home for the babies and girls under Thabang’s care.

The home for the boys was 20km away at Klipgat. Running two centres as far apart as this, became very expensive and Thabangs board of Trustees suggested that the two centres consolidate on the Klipgat site.

Fortunately, Dikuno Tsa Sechaba Community development Trust funded the building of the girls house at Klipgat on the Brits Road. The girls moved into their new home in October 2016.

From the sale of the Roodedam site and from support from Cronimet Chrome mine, Thabang could get two buildings erected- one for administration and one as an event centre/ storage/ garage.

Not only does Thabang care for the children under its roof, but those youth who exit after school, also need support while doing tertiary studies or trying to hold a job down.

If a child has no family support, it is a harsh world outside of Thabang’s walls. Besides this residential care, Thabang is also very involved in the local informal settlement of Smash Block. Here a team of care workers monitor and support about 67 orphans and vulnerable children. Providing a daily meal, homework assistance, health checks and home visits require funds and management.

The contributions from business and individuals in Thabazimbi and surrounding communities are invaluable, and are heavily relied on to try to make ends meet.

This includes in-kind donations of free services, food, clothes etc.

Thabang is therefore very grateful to Redpath Mining together with some local businesses for their contributions.

As part of their outreach and giving back to the community in which they operate, Redpath Mining decided to get involved in a meaningful way to assist Thabang in its fundraising projects as well as getting physically involved in uplifting the children at Thabang.

All contributions are welcome and can be paid into:

Thabang Children’s Home Trust, Absa account no: 406 0811 380

For any enquiries, contact Tessa White (General Manager) at 083 296 6940 or on Facebook at (www.facebook.com/thabangchildrensproject) or visit their website at www.thabang.org