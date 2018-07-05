Last chance – R1,6 million – Exclusive building

See also :Exclusive Executive home at Top Stories on Webpage

Double story building consisting of 800 sq meters in Thabazimbi (2nd Avenue). Set on 1400 sq meters of land, the garden contains an additional braai area with cozy lapa as well as an enclosed shade netting-roof garden and big thatch-roofed jacuzzi. This building is part home, part restaurant / bar, and part office space. This building used to be the home of Dewside Restaurant and Brewery and Die Kwêvoël newspaper. The building is currently divided up into the areas listed below but can be transformed into a luxury home or into large office space / flats. Well laid out garden and braai-area as well as undercover jacuzzi. Unfortunately most plants were removed without consent. Garden needs TLC to regain former glory.

The building can be divided into several different sections (flats, business, home)

To arrange a viewing, contact Pieter at 082 890 4718 – 17 Second Avenue Thabazimbi

Upper level (Street level)

Office / Shop space – Four separate offices on street level with reception, toilet and mini kitchen about 140 sq m

Function/Events/Conference area with mini-conference room, kitchen area and toilets (2 levels) about 250 sq m

1-Room lower level flat about 50 sq m

Separate power supply to units

Lower level

Cellar / Bar / Kitchen / Entertainment area / Storeroom

Store room with separate entrance

2 x lower level external toilets

Outside 0ne room flat with separate entrance

Please note: Pictures taken when still occupied. No furniture, equipment or fittings.

