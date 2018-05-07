Public alert: Unplanned water interruption

The Thabazimbi municipality has received a notification from Water Services team that water supply will be interrupted on Tuesday, 08 May 2018 from 07:00-19:00 due to huge leakage and maintenance on the main pipeline.

Areas to be affected include Thabazimbi town, Regorogile all extensions, SASSA and Thabazimbi hospital areas, Industrial area, Thaba Mall and surround. The repair will be completed by 19:00.

The public is advised to use water sparingly to avoid shortages.

Water related issues can be reported to the municipality on the following numbers 083 703 2805.

TLM TECHNICAL SERVICES

Issued by: Communications Unit