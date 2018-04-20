Public alert: Unplanned water shortage and supply – Kennisgewing: Onbeplande watertekort en -voorsiening

Die Thabazimbi Munisipaliteit het sopas kennisgewing ontvang van die munisipaliteit se Waterdienste dat die Pompstasie-reservoir se watertoevoer baie swak is.

Die Waterdienste is tans besig om die oorsaak hiervan te soek.

Inwoners word versoek om water intussen spaarsamig te gebruik om tekorte te voorkom tot tyd en wyl die probleem opgelos is.

Uitgereik deur die Kommunikasie afdeling

The Municipality just received a notification from TLM Water Services and Pump Operator that the pump station’s reservoir is receiving very little/low water supply.

Water Services team is busy investigating the cause of less/low supply of water.

We urge residents to use water sparingly in the meantime to avoid any shortages until the problem is resolved​.

Issued by Communications Unit