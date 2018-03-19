Dankie Wêreld – Thank you World

(Scroll down for English)

TLU SA sê dat hy met groot waardering kennis geneem van stemme wat in die buiteland opgaan het oor die situasie van Suid-Afrikaanse landbouers.

“Ons bedank die Australiese regering in besonder vir die feit dat hulle immigrasie kanale wil vergemaklik indien die situasie in Suid-Afrika onhoudbaar sou word. Dit is ‘n wonderlike gebaar wat ons werklik hoop nooit nodig sal wees om te gebruik nie,” sê die president van TLU SA, Louis Meintjes.

Meintjes sê dit is betreurenswaardig dat die minister van internasionale betrekkinge, Lindiwe Sisulu, dit nodig ag om die Australiese verteenwoordiger in Suid-Afrika na haar te ontbied in die hoop om ‘n amptelike verskoning te kry.

“Ons hoop dat Australië geen verskoning sal aanbied nie, want die feite waarop die moontlike verslapping van visumvereistes aan Suid-Afrikaanse boere oorweeg word, is heeltemal korrek, en geen verskoning is nodig as geen leuen uitgespreek word nie.

Inteendeel, die ANC en die EFF hoort eerder verskoning aan te bied vir hulle volgehoue leuen dat die boere die grond gesteel het,” sê Meintjes.

Meintjes het ook sy waardering uitgespreek teenoor Vlaamse studente wat op 22 Maart ‘n stille protes wil hou teen die moorde op Suid-Afrikaanse boere. “Dankie, Wêreld,” was Meintjes se woorde.

“Ons is dankbaar dat TLU SA se internasionale aksies oor jare heen, nie vergeefs was nie en dat die wêreld kennis neem van ons probleme.”

Thank you World

TAU SA said it is with great appreciation that they took notice of several voices that were raised abroad about the situation of South African farmers.

“We especially thank the Australian government for the fact that they want to ease their immigration channels if the situation in South Africa becomes unsustainable. It’s a wonderful gesture but we truly hope it will never be needed to use,” said the president of TAU SA, Louis Meintjes.

Meintjes said it is regrettable that the Minister of International Affairs, Lindiwe Sisulu, considers it necessary to call the Australian representative in South Africa to her office in the hope of receiving an official apology.

“We hope Australia will not offer an apology, because the facts on which the possible easing of visa requirements are considered for South African farmers is completely correct, and no excuse is required if no lie is told.

On the contrary, the ANC and the EFF should rather apologize for their persistent lie that the farmers stole the land,” said Meintjes.

Meintjes also expressed his appreciation for Flemish students who are organising a silent protests against the murders of South African farmers on March 22. “Thank you, World,” was Meintjes’ words.

“We are grateful that TAU SA’s international actions over the years were not in vain and that the world took note of our problems.”