WES Feeds “sliding-scale” product pricing until March 2018 – WES Voere “Glyskaal” produk pryse tot Maart 2018

WES is pleased to announce a “sliding-scale” price policy on feed products which is determined by the volume of your orders.

These prices will be for the remainder of the first quarter of 2018 only.

For actual information regarding your pricing discount please contact

Magriet 063 459 4710 or Jacques 083 570 1966

Dis vir WES aangenaam om ons glyskaal prys beleid op ons voere produkte deur te gee wat gegrond is op die hoeveelheid op u bestelling.

Hierdie pryse sal geldig bly vir res van die eerste kwartaal van 2018.

Vir meer inligting oor die pryse afslag kontak asseblief vir

Magriet 063 459 4710 of Jacques 083 570 1966

To all our Customers, Suppliers, family and friends –

WES Enterprises wishes you all a prosperous 2018

We remain thoughtful of the fact that weather conditions are not favorable but retain faith that relief will come and hopefully will be substantial.

WES Enterprises would like to take this opportunity of introducing to you our “sliding-scale” product pricing until March 2018

We pride ourselves as being the original developers of our Organic Game Feed BOSKOS

This comes on the back of our being in business for 25 years and extend our warmest thanks to all.

Kind Regards from all at WES Enterprises